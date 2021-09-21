fbpx

Olympus, ETH & Qtum Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

byBenzinga Insights
September 21, 2021 10:33 am
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) rose 15.67% to $0.12 over the past 24 hours. XDC Network’s current trading volume totals $16.55 million, a 0.68% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,451,319,646.
    Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) increased by 12.77% to $576.86. The trading volume for this coin is currently $28.98 million, which is 2.13% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $OHM’s estimated market cap is $1,081,191,963.
    Circulating Supply: 1,877,859.07
    Max Supply: 2,298,702.78
  • Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) increased by 11.14% to $6.8. The trading volume for this coin is currently $643.62 million, which is 5.88% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,119,243,974.
    Circulating Supply: 306,819,314
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
  • OMG Network (CRYPTO: OMG) rose 11.02% to $10.19 over the past 24 hours. OMG Network’s current trading volume totals $2.91 billion, a 6.86% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $OMG’s estimated market cap is $1,432,375,946.
    Circulating Supply: 140,245,398.25
    Max Supply: 140,245,398.25
  • Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) rose 10.11% to $218.47 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $373.61 million, which is 2.33% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $EGLD’s estimated market cap is $4,336,504,160 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 19,775,946
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) is up 7.5% at $148.02. Bitcoin SV’s current trading volume totals $421.83 million, a 0.02% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BSV’s estimated market cap is $2,800,710,535 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 18,848,589.14
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) increased by 5.7% to $1.31. Stacks’s current trading volume totals $32.16 million, a 0.28% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $STX’s estimated market cap is $1,376,714,828.
    Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • Qtum (CRYPTO: QTUM) decreased by 1.34% to $10.54 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 285.18 million, which is 0.14% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $QTUM’s estimated market cap is $1,096,048,803.
    Circulating Supply: 103,749,639
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) declined by 1.27% to $234.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $270.89 million, which is 0.22% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,224,973,869.
    Circulating Supply: 17,997,057.93
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Synthetix Network Token (CRYPTO: SNX) decreased by 1.22% to $10.77 over the past 24 hours. Synthetix Network Token’s current trading volume totals $158.02 million, a 0.06% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SNX’s estimated market cap is $1,885,898,778.
    Circulating Supply: 174,423,765.28
    Max Supply: 234,308,092.09
  • cETH (CRYPTO: CETH) declined by 1.2% to $61.12 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $161.65 million, which is 2.94% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CETH’s estimated market cap is $5,712,840,279 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 93,276,028.68
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) declined by 1.06% to $2520.12 over the past 24 hours. Maker’s current trading volume totals $96.11 million, a 0.07% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,275,907,798.
    Circulating Supply: 901,310.95
    Max Supply: 1,005,577
  • Sushi (CRYPTO: SUSHI) decreased by 1.02% to $10.62 over the past 24 hours. Sushi’s current trading volume totals $422.93 million, a 0.15% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,055,283,022.
    Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86
    Max Supply: 250,000,000
  • Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) fell 1.0% to $3053.8 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $29.06 billion, which is 0.2% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ETH’s estimated market cap is $359,469,986,326 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 117,615,363.31
    Max Supply: Not Available

