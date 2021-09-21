Olympus, ETH & Qtum Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) rose 15.67% to $0.12 over the past 24 hours. XDC Network’s current trading volume totals $16.55 million, a 0.68% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,451,319,646.

Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: XDC) rose 15.67% to $0.12 over the past 24 hours. XDC Network’s current trading volume totals $16.55 million, a 0.68% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,451,319,646. 12,238,141,964 Not Available Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) increased by 12.77% to $576.86. The trading volume for this coin is currently $28.98 million, which is 2.13% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $OHM’s estimated market cap is $1,081,191,963.

Circulating Supply: 1,877,859.07

Max Supply: 2,298,702.78

(CRYPTO: OHM) increased by 12.77% to $576.86. The trading volume for this coin is currently $28.98 million, which is 2.13% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $OHM’s estimated market cap is $1,081,191,963. 1,877,859.07 2,298,702.78 Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) increased by 11.14% to $6.8. The trading volume for this coin is currently $643.62 million, which is 5.88% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,119,243,974.

Circulating Supply: 306,819,314

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

(CRYPTO: CELO) increased by 11.14% to $6.8. The trading volume for this coin is currently $643.62 million, which is 5.88% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,119,243,974. 306,819,314 1,000,000,000 OMG Network (CRYPTO: OMG) rose 11.02% to $10.19 over the past 24 hours. OMG Network’s current trading volume totals $2.91 billion, a 6.86% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $OMG’s estimated market cap is $1,432,375,946.

Circulating Supply: 140,245,398.25

Max Supply: 140,245,398.25

(CRYPTO: OMG) rose 11.02% to $10.19 over the past 24 hours. OMG Network’s current trading volume totals $2.91 billion, a 6.86% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $OMG’s estimated market cap is $1,432,375,946. 140,245,398.25 140,245,398.25 Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) rose 10.11% to $218.47 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $373.61 million, which is 2.33% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $EGLD’s estimated market cap is $4,336,504,160 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 19,775,946

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: EGLD) rose 10.11% to $218.47 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $373.61 million, which is 2.33% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $EGLD’s estimated market cap is $4,336,504,160 as of today. 19,775,946 Not Available Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) is up 7.5% at $148.02. Bitcoin SV’s current trading volume totals $421.83 million, a 0.02% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BSV’s estimated market cap is $2,800,710,535 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 18,848,589.14

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: BSV) is up 7.5% at $148.02. Bitcoin SV’s current trading volume totals $421.83 million, a 0.02% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BSV’s estimated market cap is $2,800,710,535 as of today. 18,848,589.14 Not Available Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) increased by 5.7% to $1.31. Stacks’s current trading volume totals $32.16 million, a 0.28% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $STX’s estimated market cap is $1,376,714,828.

Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Qtum (CRYPTO: QTUM) decreased by 1.34% to $10.54 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 285.18 million, which is 0.14% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $QTUM’s estimated market cap is $1,096,048,803.

Circulating Supply: 103,749,639

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: QTUM) decreased by 1.34% to $10.54 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 285.18 million, which is 0.14% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $QTUM’s estimated market cap is $1,096,048,803. 103,749,639 Not Available Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) declined by 1.27% to $234.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $270.89 million, which is 0.22% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,224,973,869.

Circulating Supply: 17,997,057.93

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: XMR) declined by 1.27% to $234.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $270.89 million, which is 0.22% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,224,973,869. 17,997,057.93 Not Available Synthetix Network Token (CRYPTO: SNX) decreased by 1.22% to $10.77 over the past 24 hours. Synthetix Network Token’s current trading volume totals $158.02 million, a 0.06% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SNX’s estimated market cap is $1,885,898,778.

Circulating Supply: 174,423,765.28

Max Supply: 234,308,092.09

(CRYPTO: SNX) decreased by 1.22% to $10.77 over the past 24 hours. Synthetix Network Token’s current trading volume totals $158.02 million, a 0.06% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SNX’s estimated market cap is $1,885,898,778. 174,423,765.28 234,308,092.09 cETH (CRYPTO: CETH) declined by 1.2% to $61.12 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $161.65 million, which is 2.94% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CETH’s estimated market cap is $5,712,840,279 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 93,276,028.68

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: CETH) declined by 1.2% to $61.12 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $161.65 million, which is 2.94% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CETH’s estimated market cap is $5,712,840,279 as of today. 93,276,028.68 Not Available Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) declined by 1.06% to $2520.12 over the past 24 hours. Maker’s current trading volume totals $96.11 million, a 0.07% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,275,907,798.

Circulating Supply: 901,310.95

Max Supply: 1,005,577

(CRYPTO: MKR) declined by 1.06% to $2520.12 over the past 24 hours. Maker’s current trading volume totals $96.11 million, a 0.07% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,275,907,798. 901,310.95 1,005,577 Sushi (CRYPTO: SUSHI) decreased by 1.02% to $10.62 over the past 24 hours. Sushi’s current trading volume totals $422.93 million, a 0.15% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,055,283,022.

Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86

Max Supply: 250,000,000

(CRYPTO: SUSHI) decreased by 1.02% to $10.62 over the past 24 hours. Sushi’s current trading volume totals $422.93 million, a 0.15% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,055,283,022. 192,789,255.86 250,000,000 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) fell 1.0% to $3053.8 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $29.06 billion, which is 0.2% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ETH’s estimated market cap is $359,469,986,326 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 117,615,363.31

Max Supply: Not Available

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API