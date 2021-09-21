Bitcoin Isn't Currently An Inflation Hedge Says Chainalysis

Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis hasn’t found a “statistically significant correlation” between Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and inflation in the U.S.

What Happened: Kim Grauer, head of research at Chainalysis, told Cointelegraph the firm has not found data to support the thesis that Bitcoin is a hedge against inflation.

“Right now, we can't show a statistically significant correlation between inflation in the U.S. and Bitcoin prices, but we know anecdotally that many people invest in Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation,” said Grauer.

Many crypto market proponents have argued Bitcoin provides the ideal protection against fiat currency debasement — some even suggesting the leading crypto asset displaces gold in this role.

Inflation is theft. Bitcoin is saving. — Dan Held (@danheld) September 20, 2021

The main idea behind the argument is that Bitcoin has a programmed maximum supply capped at 21 million coins, making it a provable scarce digital asset.

In fact, a survey from Mizuho Securities earlier this year found as much as $40 billion worth of stimulus checks may have been invested in Bitcoin and stocks.

Still, even amid concerns of excessive money printing leading to rising inflation, the data doesn’t appear to show any significant evidence Bitcoin is actually being used as an inflation hedge just yet.

#Bitcoin not yet proving to be well-timed inflation hedge: core CPI surged from March-June (+1.6% y/y to +4.5% y/y), yet Bitcoin fell ~50%…core CPI has rolled over thru August, while Bitcoin rose ~60%

[Past performance is no guarantee of future results] pic.twitter.com/rFAEcJi0Wx — Liz Ann Sonders (@LizAnnSonders) September 15, 2021

BTC Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at a price of $43,088, up 0.17% as of Tuesday morning.

