Monday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- OMG Network (CRYPTO: OMG) is up 10.33% at $10.72. OMG Network’s current trading volume totals $2.28 billion, a 5.57% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,503,219,053.
Circulating Supply: 140,245,398.25
Max Supply: 140,245,398.25
- TerraUSD (CRYPTO: UST) rose 1.25% to $1.02 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $150.86 million, which is 1.05% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,660,055,436.
Circulating Supply: 2,629,273,512.14
Max Supply: Not Available
- Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) is up 1.04% at $1.01. Tether’s current trading volume totals $90.68 billion, a 0.48% increase from its 100-day average volume. $USDT’s estimated market cap is $69,984,628,082 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 69,344,506,787.19
Max Supply: Not Available
- Pax Dollar (CRYPTO: USDP) rose 1.02% to $1.01 over the past 24 hours. Pax Dollar’s current trading volume totals $37.35 million, a 0.34% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $USDP’s estimated market cap is $1,067,479,785 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 1,059,527,407.57
Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) decreased by 7.73% to $3089.28 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum’s current trading volume totals $27.78 billion, a 0.14% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ETH’s estimated market cap is $359,617,194,206 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 117,605,165.81
Max Supply: Not Available
- eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) declined by 7.22% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. eCash’s current trading volume totals $131.91 million, a 0.13% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,997,936,556.
Circulating Supply: 18,848,420,896,789.4
Max Supply: Not Available
- Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell 7.18% to $44118 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin’s current trading volume totals $40.46 billion, a 0.23% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $BTC’s estimated market cap is $823,963,496,206.
Circulating Supply: 18,821,618
Max Supply: 21,000,000
- OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) fell 6.58% to $17.27 over the past 24 hours. OKB’s current trading volume totals $307.57 million, a 0.18% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $OKB’s estimated market cap is $4,543,612,188.
Circulating Supply: 265,115,438.19
Max Supply: Not Available
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) decreased by 5.23% to $223.63 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $427.35 million, which is 1.19% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,200,729,454.
Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4
Max Supply: Not Available
- ICON (CRYPTO: ICX) fell 4.91% to $1.74 over the past 24 hours. ICON’s current trading volume totals $129.00 million, a 0.61% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ICX’s estimated market cap is $1,140,511,482 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 662,248,372.26
Max Supply: Not Available
- Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) fell 4.56% to $5.18 over the past 24 hours. Celsius Network’s current trading volume totals $13.31 million, a 0.13% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $CEL’s estimated market cap is $2,173,429,306.
Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35
Max Supply: Not Available
