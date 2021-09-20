Monday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

OMG Network (CRYPTO: OMG) is up 10.33% at $10.72. OMG Network’s current trading volume totals $2.28 billion, a 5.57% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,503,219,053.

Circulating Supply: 140,245,398.25

Max Supply: 140,245,398.25

Circulating Supply: 2,629,273,512.14

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 69,344,506,787.19

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,059,527,407.57

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) decreased by 7.73% to $3089.28 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum’s current trading volume totals $27.78 billion, a 0.14% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ETH’s estimated market cap is $359,617,194,206 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 117,605,165.81

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,848,420,896,789.4

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,821,618

Max Supply: 21,000,000

Circulating Supply: 265,115,438.19

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 662,248,372.26

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35

Max Supply: Not Available

Powered by CoinGecko API