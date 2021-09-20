fbpx

Monday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

byBenzinga Insights
September 20, 2021 4:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Monday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • OMG Network (CRYPTO: OMG) is up 10.33% at $10.72. OMG Network’s current trading volume totals $2.28 billion, a 5.57% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,503,219,053.
    Circulating Supply: 140,245,398.25
    Max Supply: 140,245,398.25
  • TerraUSD (CRYPTO: UST) rose 1.25% to $1.02 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $150.86 million, which is 1.05% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,660,055,436.
    Circulating Supply: 2,629,273,512.14
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) is up 1.04% at $1.01. Tether’s current trading volume totals $90.68 billion, a 0.48% increase from its 100-day average volume. $USDT’s estimated market cap is $69,984,628,082 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 69,344,506,787.19
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Pax Dollar (CRYPTO: USDP) rose 1.02% to $1.01 over the past 24 hours. Pax Dollar’s current trading volume totals $37.35 million, a 0.34% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $USDP’s estimated market cap is $1,067,479,785 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 1,059,527,407.57
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) decreased by 7.73% to $3089.28 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum’s current trading volume totals $27.78 billion, a 0.14% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ETH’s estimated market cap is $359,617,194,206 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 117,605,165.81
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) declined by 7.22% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. eCash’s current trading volume totals $131.91 million, a 0.13% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,997,936,556.
    Circulating Supply: 18,848,420,896,789.4
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell 7.18% to $44118 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin’s current trading volume totals $40.46 billion, a 0.23% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $BTC’s estimated market cap is $823,963,496,206.
    Circulating Supply: 18,821,618
    Max Supply: 21,000,000
  • OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) fell 6.58% to $17.27 over the past 24 hours. OKB’s current trading volume totals $307.57 million, a 0.18% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $OKB’s estimated market cap is $4,543,612,188.
    Circulating Supply: 265,115,438.19
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) decreased by 5.23% to $223.63 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $427.35 million, which is 1.19% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,200,729,454.
    Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • ICON (CRYPTO: ICX) fell 4.91% to $1.74 over the past 24 hours. ICON’s current trading volume totals $129.00 million, a 0.61% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ICX’s estimated market cap is $1,140,511,482 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 662,248,372.26
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) fell 4.56% to $5.18 over the past 24 hours. Celsius Network’s current trading volume totals $13.31 million, a 0.13% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $CEL’s estimated market cap is $2,173,429,306.
    Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35
    Max Supply: Not Available

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin Tumbles 7.5% To 44k

Bitcoin Tumbles 7.5% To 44k

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price has fallen 7.68% to $44,058. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 1.0% loss, moving from $44,460.02 to its current price. read more
5 Picks From 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki's Crypto Expert

5 Picks From 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki's Crypto Expert

Robert Kiyosaki — the author of bestselling financial education book "Rich Dad Poor Dad" — shared the personal picks of his cryptocurrency expert. read more
What's Next For Bitcoin? Key Resistances Lost

What's Next For Bitcoin? Key Resistances Lost

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just fell off of a cliff and is headed towards the next major resistance while its fundamental on-chain metrics continue to be mostly bullish. read more
Coinbase Launches 'Prime' Brokerage For Institutions To Trade Crypto

Coinbase Launches 'Prime' Brokerage For Institutions To Trade Crypto

U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) has launched a comprehensive trading platform for institutional investors. read more