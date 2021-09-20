fbpx

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Cash Falls More Than 10% In 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
September 20, 2021 10:57 am
Bitcoin Cash’s (CRYPTO: BCH) price has decreased 10.67% over the past 24 hours to $550.71, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -17.0%, moving from $654.35 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin Cash over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has tumbled 8.0% over the past week along with the circulating supply of the coin, which has fallen 1.74%. This brings the circulating supply to 18.85 million, which makes up an estimated 89.77% of its max supply of 21.00 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for BCH is #18 at 10.35 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Bitcoin Cash?

If you are interested in purchasing Bitcoin Cash or want to learn more about it, follow this link to Benzinga Money. Our Benzinga Money team has in-depth educational content that not only explains the details of the coin itself but also how and where you can purchase it.

Powered by CoinGecko API

