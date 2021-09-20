fbpx

Bitcoin, Ethereum And These 2 Cryptos Are Set For 'Explosive' 4th Quarter, Says Popular Analyst Michaël van de Poppe

byMadhukumar Warrier
September 20, 2021 5:48 am
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Solana CRYPTO: SOL) and believes they are ready for an “explosive” fourth quarter.

What Happened: Van de Poppe, who goes by the username of Crypto Michael on YouTube and has 128,000 subscribers on his channel, noted that Bitcoin has continued to hold above the support level range of $46,500 to $47,000.

Investors should watch when the apex cryptocurrency reclaims the key $50,000 level as there would be some more consolidation happening and then there would be a continuation happening in the bull market.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Moving on to Ethereum, Van de Poppe said that while the second-largest coin by market capitalization is showing slight weakness, it will rebound the moment Bitcoin consolidates. Overall, the trend for Ethereum on both the Bitcoin and USD pairs is very bullish, according to the analyst.

Regarding Solana, the analyst noted that the altcoin is breaking through the critical support levels and as long as the support holds, there will be consolidation.

“I might be looking at a potential run towards close to $200 on Solana once again…,” Van de Poppe said.

Further, the analyst noted that Cardano is still consolidating at the $0.2609 level before an “actual run” on the altcoin. He believes that overall, Cardano is approaching a point of interest and support.

Why It Matters: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano and Solana are all trading sharply lower over the 24-hour period leading up to press time.

Cardano is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, while Solana is the seventh-largest, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Price Action: Bitcoin is down 4.6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $45,706.45 at press time, while Ethereum is down 6.5% during the 24-hour period to $3,193.94.

Cardano is down 8.0% during the past 24 hours to $2.17, while Solana is down almost 11% during the 24-hour period to $143.86.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin End The Week On Lackluster Note As Stablecoin-Regulations Take Center Stage In Washington

