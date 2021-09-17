YouTuber Trades Tesla Roadster For NFT

The YouTuber known for managing the "What's Inside?" channel, Dan Markham, exchanged his original Tesla Roadster for the non-fungible token "Positive Porcupine."

What Happened: In a Wednesday "What's Inside?" video, Markham talks about his experience of exchanging the luxury sports car for a NFT in detail.

The YouTuber admits that the car could be worth “$250,000 pretty soon,” and that "three years from now it could be a monumentally dumb decision." Despite all of this, he says that he believes in NFTs and joked "it's a picture for a car — clearly he's getting the better end of this deal.”

The person who got "the better end of this deal" is Eli Burton, the artist behind "The Adventures of Starman" graphic novel. The NFT, on the other hand, is part of Gary Vaynerchuk's NFT collection VeeFriends and its owner originally planned to sell it for over $100,000.

He said the exchange was “as simple as supply and demand" and said there is little difference between the car and the token since it is "still collectible."

The porcupine is available on OpenSea and features a high bid of 16.339 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) — equivalent to over $56,000.