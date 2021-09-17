Audius & Zcash Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose 32.66% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.53 billion, which is 4.82% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,287,500,428.

Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 406,077,610

Max Supply: 1,049,851,677.75

Circulating Supply: 220,286,577.21

Max Supply: 720,000,000

Circulating Supply: 13,319,231.85

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 279,298,957.56

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 967,480,238.24

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) decreased by 1.57% to $14.26 over the past 24 hours. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $112.92 million, a 0.73% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,339,776,033.

Circulating Supply: 164,081,489.25

Max Supply: 500,000,000

Circulating Supply: 659,071,882,049

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 129,852,275.24

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 5,301,219,200

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 11,584,533.08

Max Supply: 21,000,000

Circulating Supply: 106,980,690

Max Supply: 1,971,975,340

Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999

Max Supply: Not Available

