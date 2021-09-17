fbpx

Audius & Zcash Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

byBenzinga Insights
September 17, 2021 10:13 am
According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose 32.66% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.53 billion, which is 4.82% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,287,500,428.
    Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Audius (CRYPTO: AUDIO) increased by 24.25% to $2.87. Audius’s current trading volume totals $283.34 million, a 4.07% increase from its 100-day average volume. $AUDIO’s estimated market cap is $1,173,030,790 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 406,077,610
    Max Supply: 1,049,851,677.75
  • Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) rose 11.36% to $66.5 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.67 billion, which is 4.62% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 14,619,161,036.
    Circulating Supply: 220,286,577.21
    Max Supply: 720,000,000
  • Decred (CRYPTO: DCR) rose 4.91% to $146.43 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 19.10 million, which is 0.37% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $DCR’s estimated market cap is $1,951,288,226.
    Circulating Supply: 13,319,231.85
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) is up 4.79% at $34.71. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.70 billion, which is 1.71% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 9,684,475,931.
    Circulating Supply: 279,298,957.56
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) rose 4.67% to $5.21 over the past 24 hours. EOS’s current trading volume totals $1.89 billion, a 0.19% increase from its 100-day average volume. $EOS’s estimated market cap is $5,010,598,991 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 967,480,238.24
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) rose 4.11% to $1.59 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $141.05 million, which is 0.43% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $4,368,377,225.
    Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) decreased by 1.57% to $14.26 over the past 24 hours. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $112.92 million, a 0.73% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,339,776,033.
    Circulating Supply: 164,081,489.25
    Max Supply: 500,000,000
  • BitTorrent (CRYPTO: BTT) declined by 1.48% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 334.58 million, which is 0.22% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BTT’s estimated market cap is $2,602,393,724.
    Circulating Supply: 659,071,882,049
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) decreased by 1.43% to $57.06 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $4.20 billion, which is 0.12% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,387,622,020.
    Circulating Supply: 129,852,275.24
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Theta Fuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL) declined by 1.33% to $0.31 over the past 24 hours. Theta Fuel’s current trading volume totals $24.10 million, a 0.8% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $TFUEL’s estimated market cap is $1,656,829,520 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 5,301,219,200
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) declined by 1.25% to $135.45 over the past 24 hours. Zcash’s current trading volume totals $288.07 million, a 0.53% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $ZEC’s estimated market cap is $1,566,868,602 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 11,584,533.08
    Max Supply: 21,000,000
  • Filecoin (CRYPTO: FIL) fell 1.21% to $82.4 over the past 24 hours. Filecoin’s current trading volume totals $969.60 million, a 0.3% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $FIL’s estimated market cap is $8,829,767,583.
    Circulating Supply: 106,980,690
    Max Supply: 1,971,975,340
  • NEM (CRYPTO: XEM) decreased by 1.1% to $0.18 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 67.28 million, which is 0.38% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XEM’s estimated market cap is $1,657,297,910.
    Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999
    Max Supply: Not Available

