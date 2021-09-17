fbpx

Anonymous Lead Behind Decentralized Exchange SushiSwap Steps Down

bySamyuktha Sriram
September 17, 2021 10:55 am
The anonymous product lead behind SushiSwap (CRYPTO: SUSHI), appears to be leaving his role at the decentralized exchange (DEX).

What Happened: SushiSwap co-founder “0xMaki” is stepping down from his position at the second-largest decentralized exchange, according to a report from The Block.

His address has reportedly been removed from the operation multisig, as indicated by this transaction on the blockchain.

At the time of writing, the reasons for Maki’s departure from SushiSwap remained unknown.

A number of people in the crypto community, including rival DEX Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) founder Hayden Adams, took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Maki’s departure from SushiSwap.

What Else: Meanwhile, SushiSwap’s native token SUSHI dropped by 15% over the past 24-hours, despite surging 50% in the two days prior to a high of $16.10.

DeFi analyst Kris Kay pointed out SushiSwap is currently the fifth highest-earning protocol after Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Uniswap, Binance Smart Chain and Aave (CRYPTO: AAVE).

“The more blockchains Sushi branches out to, the more fees generated by users,” said Kay, adding that SUSHI stakers receive 0.05% of all fee revenue.

Photo by Mahmoud Fawzy on Unsplash

