fbpx

100 Smart Contracts Deployed On Cardano 24 Hours After Alonzo Upgrade

bySamyuktha Sriram
September 16, 2021 1:40 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
100 Smart Contracts Deployed On Cardano 24 Hours After Alonzo Upgrade

More than 100 smart contracts are now live on the Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) blockchain.

What Happened: One hundred smart contracts and one decentralized application were successfully deployed on the Cardano network just 24 hours after the Alonzo upgrade brought the smart contract functionality to the network, according to a report from CityA.M.

“This upgrade is the culmination of six years of incredibly hard work with some of the brightest minds in blockchain and beyond,” said Cardano’s creator Charles Hoskinson.

“The focus is now on improving the platform further, and ensuring that Cardano is adopted by corporations and governments. With this launch, commercialization is as much in the hands of the community as it is the system architects, and they are already delivering – in less than 24 hours, over 100 smart contracts have already been run on the network,” he said.

Toward the end of the month, the Cardano Summit will showcase several projects and applications that have been building on the network.

According to IOHK, the event will also include important updates on the smart contracts roadmap and the ongoing evolution of the technology stack.

Price Action: ADA was trading at a price of $2.46 Thursday afternoon, down 3.13%. The third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap has rallied over 1,500% since the beginning of the year to hit an all-time high of $3.033 earlier this month.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Cryptocurrency Elrond Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Elrond Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Elrond's (CRYPTO: EGLD) price has fallen 3.28% to $257.86. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 25% gain, moving from $206.13 to its current price. read more
Cryptocurrency VeChain Falls More Than 4% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency VeChain Falls More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, VeChain's (CRYPTO: VET) price has fallen 4.5% to $0.12. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% loss, moving from $0.13 to its current price. read more
Will Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin Rise More By 2022?

Will Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin Rise More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. read more
Interactive Brokers Founder Talks Crypto Trading On Platform, Crypto For Payments

Interactive Brokers Founder Talks Crypto Trading On Platform, Crypto For Payments

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) announced the launch of cryptocurrency trading earlier this week. read more