Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, Horizen, Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

byBenzinga Insights
September 16, 2021 10:13 am
According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • xSUSHI (CRYPTO: XSUSHI) increased by 23.71% to $18.87. xSUSHI's current trading volume totals $6.08 million, a 2.17% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XSUSHI's estimated market cap is $1,390,813,880.
  • Circulating Supply: 73,719,425.21
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • Sushi (CRYPTO: SUSHI) increased by 18.77% to $15.34. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.35 billion, which is 2.94% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SUSHI's estimated market cap is $3,010,357,065 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86
  • Max Supply: 250,000,000
  • Horizen (CRYPTO: ZEN) increased by 14.68% to $100.79. Horizen's current trading volume totals $301.57 million, a 4.95% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ZEN's estimated market cap is $1,188,321,199.
  • Circulating Supply: 11,526,306.25
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) is up 12.17% at $59.19. Avalanche's current trading volume totals $1.61 billion, a 2.58% increase from its 100-day average volume. $AVAX's estimated market cap is $13,209,503,448 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 220,286,577.21
  • Max Supply: 720,000,000
  • THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) is up 9.45% at $10.25. The trading volume for this coin is currently $147.81 million, which is 0.21% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $RUNE's estimated market cap is $2,724,244,134 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 262,741,792.92
  • Max Supply: 500,000,000
  • Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) is up 7.49% at $3.34. Curve DAO Token's current trading volume totals $744.57 million, a 3.32% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $CRV's estimated market cap is $1,341,942,604.
  • Circulating Supply: 402,327,418.06
  • Max Supply: 3,303,030,299
  • Synthetix Network Token (CRYPTO: SNX) increased by 7.48% to $14.56. The trading volume for this coin is currently $426.46 million, which is 1.98% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 2,576,135,164.
  • Circulating Supply: 173,939,948.92
  • Max Supply: 234,308,092.09

LOSERS

  • Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) declined by 1.37% to $0.05 over the past 24 hours. Amp's current trading volume totals $26.27 million, a 0.56% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $AMP's estimated market cap is $2,460,428,180.
  • Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16
  • Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.5
  • Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) declined by 1.31% to $57.91 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum Classic's current trading volume totals $4.52 billion, a 0.2% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ETC's estimated market cap is $7,576,722,401.
  • Circulating Supply: 129,795,856.02
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • Chiliz (CRYPTO: CHZ) decreased by 1.28% to $0.34 over the past 24 hours. Chiliz's current trading volume totals $219.77 million, a 0.42% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $CHZ's estimated market cap is $1,824,238,408 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 5,344,064,580
  • Max Supply: 8,888,888,888
  • Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) decreased by 1.2% to $154.25 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 257.13 million, which is 0.41% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BSV's estimated market cap is $2,935,437,357. Circulating Supply: 18,844,064.14
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) declined by 1.16% to $47343 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin's current trading volume totals $30.97 billion, a 0.08% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $BTC's estimated market cap is $900,363,310,922 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 18,817,537
  • Max Supply: 21,000,000
  • TerraUSD (CRYPTO: UST) decreased by 1.11% to $1.0 over the past 24 hours. TerraUSD's current trading volume totals $144.51 million, a 1.0% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $UST's estimated market cap is $2,587,276,053.
  • Circulating Supply: 2,583,832,105.02
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) declined by 1.1% to $634.3 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $6.99 billion, which is 0.73% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 12,041,416,201.
  • Circulating Supply: 18,847,443.65
  • Max Supply: 21,000,000

