Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, Horizen, Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

xSUSHI (CRYPTO: XSUSHI) increased by 23.71% to $18.87. xSUSHI's current trading volume totals $6.08 million, a 2.17% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XSUSHI's estimated market cap is $1,390,813,880.

73,719,425.21 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Sushi (CRYPTO: SUSHI) increased by 18.77% to $15.34. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.35 billion, which is 2.94% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SUSHI's estimated market cap is $3,010,357,065 as of today.

192,789,255.86 Max Supply: 250,000,000

250,000,000 Horizen (CRYPTO: ZEN) increased by 14.68% to $100.79. Horizen's current trading volume totals $301.57 million, a 4.95% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ZEN's estimated market cap is $1,188,321,199.

11,526,306.25 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) is up 12.17% at $59.19. Avalanche's current trading volume totals $1.61 billion, a 2.58% increase from its 100-day average volume. $AVAX's estimated market cap is $13,209,503,448 as of today.

220,286,577.21 Max Supply: 720,000,000

720,000,000 THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) is up 9.45% at $10.25. The trading volume for this coin is currently $147.81 million, which is 0.21% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $RUNE's estimated market cap is $2,724,244,134 as of today.

262,741,792.92 Max Supply: 500,000,000

500,000,000 Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) is up 7.49% at $3.34. Curve DAO Token's current trading volume totals $744.57 million, a 3.32% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $CRV's estimated market cap is $1,341,942,604.

402,327,418.06 Max Supply: 3,303,030,299

3,303,030,299 Synthetix Network Token (CRYPTO: SNX) increased by 7.48% to $14.56. The trading volume for this coin is currently $426.46 million, which is 1.98% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 2,576,135,164.

173,939,948.92 Max Supply: 234,308,092.09

LOSERS

Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) declined by 1.37% to $0.05 over the past 24 hours. Amp's current trading volume totals $26.27 million, a 0.56% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $AMP's estimated market cap is $2,460,428,180.

48,013,928,909.16 Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.5

99,225,164,238.5 Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) declined by 1.31% to $57.91 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum Classic's current trading volume totals $4.52 billion, a 0.2% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ETC's estimated market cap is $7,576,722,401.

129,795,856.02 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Chiliz (CRYPTO: CHZ) decreased by 1.28% to $0.34 over the past 24 hours. Chiliz's current trading volume totals $219.77 million, a 0.42% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $CHZ's estimated market cap is $1,824,238,408 as of today.

5,344,064,580 Max Supply: 8,888,888,888

8,888,888,888 Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) decreased by 1.2% to $154.25 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 257.13 million, which is 0.41% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BSV's estimated market cap is $2,935,437,357. Circulating Supply: 18,844,064.14

Not Available Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) declined by 1.16% to $47343 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin's current trading volume totals $30.97 billion, a 0.08% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $BTC's estimated market cap is $900,363,310,922 as of today.

18,817,537 Max Supply: 21,000,000

21,000,000 TerraUSD (CRYPTO: UST) decreased by 1.11% to $1.0 over the past 24 hours. TerraUSD's current trading volume totals $144.51 million, a 1.0% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $UST's estimated market cap is $2,587,276,053.

2,583,832,105.02 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) declined by 1.1% to $634.3 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $6.99 billion, which is 0.73% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 12,041,416,201.

18,847,443.65 Max Supply: 21,000,000

