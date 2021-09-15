Horizen, Curve DAO Token Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) is up 26.81% at $1.5. Fantom's current trading volume totals $897.64 million, a 3.07% increase from its 100-day average volume. $FTM's estimated market cap is $3,785,305,649 as of today.

2,541,152,731.01 Max Supply: 3,175,000,000

3,175,000,000 Horizen (CRYPTO: ZEN) is up 25.03% at $103.46. The trading volume for this coin is currently $164.37 million, which is 2.35% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ZEN's estimated market cap is $1,192,063,305 as of today.

11,523,587.5 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO: HBAR) rose 16.9% to $0.53 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.22 billion, which is 9.72% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 5,124,163,037.

9,633,179,093 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) rose 13.56% to $3.11 over the past 24 hours. Curve DAO Token's current trading volume totals $695.00 million, a 3.13% increase from its 100-day average volume. $CRV's estimated market cap is $1,239,852,911 as of today.

402,154,566.45 Max Supply: 3,303,030,299

3,303,030,299 Synthetix Network Token (CRYPTO: SNX) increased by 11.66% to $14.99. Synthetix Network Token's current trading volume totals $334.84 million, a 1.4% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SNX's estimated market cap is $2,577,633,345.

173,333,033.42 Max Supply: 233,860,369.9

233,860,369.9 PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) rose 10.74% to $22.44 over the past 24 hours. PancakeSwap's current trading volume totals $303.87 million, a 0.32% increase from its 100-day average volume. $CAKE's estimated market cap is $4,973,997,662 as of today.

221,500,282.11 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Sushi (CRYPTO: SUSHI) rose 10.26% to $14.05 over the past 24 hours. Sushi's current trading volume totals $602.02 million, a 0.79% increase from its 100-day average volume. $SUSHI's estimated market cap is $2,663,624,927 as of today.

192,789,255.86 Max Supply: 250,000,000

LOSERS

Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) declined by 9.69% to $259.73 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $275.43 million, which is 1.73% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $EGLD's estimated market cap is $5,175,702,446. Circulating Supply: 19,749,457

Not Available Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) declined by 3.9% to $368.16 over the past 24 hours. Quant's current trading volume totals $113.18 million, a 0.82% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 4,926,896,972.

13,375,967.47 Max Supply: 14,612,493

14,612,493 Mina Protocol (CRYPTO: MINA) fell 3.7% to $5.84 over the past 24 hours. Mina Protocol's current trading volume totals $112.12 million, a 1.35% increase from its 100-day average volume. $MINA's estimated market cap is $1,396,882,391 as of today.

237,470,863.84 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) declined by 1.74% to $7.02 over the past 24 hours. Tezos's current trading volume totals $732.44 million, a 1.66% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XTZ's estimated market cap is $5,954,601,857.

844,682,438.91 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) declined by 1.34% to $36.65 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.83 billion, which is 0.39% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 37,791,894,221.

1,029,915,667.24 Max Supply: Not Available

Powered by CoinGecko API