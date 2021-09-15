fbpx

Horizen, Curve DAO Token Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

byBenzinga Insights
September 15, 2021 4:58 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Horizen, Curve DAO Token Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) is up 26.81% at $1.5. Fantom's current trading volume totals $897.64 million, a 3.07% increase from its 100-day average volume. $FTM's estimated market cap is $3,785,305,649 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
  • Max Supply: 3,175,000,000
  • Horizen (CRYPTO: ZEN) is up 25.03% at $103.46. The trading volume for this coin is currently $164.37 million, which is 2.35% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ZEN's estimated market cap is $1,192,063,305 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 11,523,587.5
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO: HBAR) rose 16.9% to $0.53 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.22 billion, which is 9.72% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 5,124,163,037.
  • Circulating Supply: 9,633,179,093
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) rose 13.56% to $3.11 over the past 24 hours. Curve DAO Token's current trading volume totals $695.00 million, a 3.13% increase from its 100-day average volume. $CRV's estimated market cap is $1,239,852,911 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 402,154,566.45
  • Max Supply: 3,303,030,299
  • Synthetix Network Token (CRYPTO: SNX) increased by 11.66% to $14.99. Synthetix Network Token's current trading volume totals $334.84 million, a 1.4% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SNX's estimated market cap is $2,577,633,345.
  • Circulating Supply: 173,333,033.42
  • Max Supply: 233,860,369.9
  • PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) rose 10.74% to $22.44 over the past 24 hours. PancakeSwap's current trading volume totals $303.87 million, a 0.32% increase from its 100-day average volume. $CAKE's estimated market cap is $4,973,997,662 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 221,500,282.11
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • Sushi (CRYPTO: SUSHI) rose 10.26% to $14.05 over the past 24 hours. Sushi's current trading volume totals $602.02 million, a 0.79% increase from its 100-day average volume. $SUSHI's estimated market cap is $2,663,624,927 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86
  • Max Supply: 250,000,000

LOSERS

  • Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) declined by 9.69% to $259.73 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $275.43 million, which is 1.73% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $EGLD's estimated market cap is $5,175,702,446. Circulating Supply: 19,749,457
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) declined by 3.9% to $368.16 over the past 24 hours. Quant's current trading volume totals $113.18 million, a 0.82% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 4,926,896,972.
  • Circulating Supply: 13,375,967.47
  • Max Supply: 14,612,493
  • Mina Protocol (CRYPTO: MINA) fell 3.7% to $5.84 over the past 24 hours. Mina Protocol's current trading volume totals $112.12 million, a 1.35% increase from its 100-day average volume. $MINA's estimated market cap is $1,396,882,391 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 237,470,863.84
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) declined by 1.74% to $7.02 over the past 24 hours. Tezos's current trading volume totals $732.44 million, a 1.66% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XTZ's estimated market cap is $5,954,601,857.
  • Circulating Supply: 844,682,438.91
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) declined by 1.34% to $36.65 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.83 billion, which is 0.39% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 37,791,894,221.
  • Circulating Supply: 1,029,915,667.24
  • Max Supply: Not Available

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Internet Computer Rises More Than 6% In 24 hours

Internet Computer Rises More Than 6% In 24 hours

Internet Computer's (CRYPTO: ICP) price has increased 6.5% over the past 24 hours to $61.3, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 2.0% loss, moving from $62.08 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $700.65. read more
Cryptocurrency Hedera Hashgraph's Price Increased More Than 12% Within 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Hedera Hashgraph's Price Increased More Than 12% Within 24 hours

Hedera Hashgraph's (CRYPTO: HBAR) price has increased 12.72% over the past 24 hours to $0.53. Over the past week, HBAR has experienced an uptick of over 75.0%, moving from $0.3 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $0.57. read more
Cryptocurrency XRP Rises More Than 3% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency XRP Rises More Than 3% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, XRP's (CRYPTO: XRP) price has risen 3.35% to $1.12. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 0.0% loss, moving from $1.11 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $3.4. read more
Cryptocurrency Filecoin's Price Increased More Than 8% Within 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Filecoin's Price Increased More Than 8% Within 24 hours

Filecoin's (CRYPTO: FIL) price has increased 8.38% over the past 24 hours to $86.21, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 0.0% loss, moving from $85.48 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $236.84. read more