Mdex, Curve DAO Token Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) is up 26.55% at $0.0. The trading volume for this coin is currently $518.22 million, which is 3.71% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,730,519,844.
Circulating Supply: 18,843,020,896,789.4
Max Supply: Not Available
- Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) rose 26.49% to $2.73 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $591.43 million, which is 2.58% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,102,358,315.
Circulating Supply: 401,731,539.6
Max Supply: 3,303,030,299
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) increased by 20.67% to $246.79. The trading volume for this coin is currently $758.59 million, which is 3.47% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BCHA’s estimated market cap is $4,679,191,182 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4
Max Supply: Not Available
- Aave (CRYPTO: AAVE) increased by 18.93% to $377.93. The trading volume for this coin is currently $649.09 million, which is 0.85% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AAVE’s estimated market cap is $5,009,680,527 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 13,176,786.68
Max Supply: 16,000,000
- xSUSHI (CRYPTO: XSUSHI) rose 18.06% to $15.09 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.84 million, which is 0.53% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XSUSHI’s estimated market cap is $1,106,122,732.
Circulating Supply: 73,318,005.7
Max Supply: Not Available
- Sushi (CRYPTO: SUSHI) rose 17.75% to $12.74 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $539.17 million, which is 0.63% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,464,098,005.
Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86
Max Supply: 250,000,000
- Synthetix Network Token (CRYPTO: SNX) increased by 16.53% to $13.43. The trading volume for this coin is currently $450.83 million, which is 2.3% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SNX’s estimated market cap is $2,332,897,902 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 173,230,359.59
Max Supply: 233,860,369.9
LOSERS
- Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) declined by 3.46% to $29.14 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 137.08 million, which is 0.34% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $2,913,466,811 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 100,000,000
Max Supply: Not Available
- Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) declined by 2.85% to $2.37 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.56 billion, which is 0.02% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 76,065,466,649.
Circulating Supply: 32,066,390,668.41
Max Supply: 45,000,000,000
- Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) decreased by 2.79% to $35.12 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $899.70 million, which is 0.46% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $14,172,422,869.
Circulating Supply: 402,411,127.39
Max Supply: Not Available
- Mdex (CRYPTO: MDX) declined by 2.54% to $1.68 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 25.26 million, which is 0.56% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MDX’s estimated market cap is $1,096,423,405.
Circulating Supply: 650,681,553.23
Max Supply: Not Available
- Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) fell 2.24% to $5.19 over the past 24 hours. Celsius Network’s current trading volume totals $8.70 million, a 0.46% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,197,168,632.
Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35
Max Supply: Not Available
- FTX Token (CRYPTO: FTT) decreased by 1.69% to $67.08 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $791.86 million, which is 1.3% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FTT’s estimated market cap is $8,114,573,896.
Circulating Supply: 120,775,460.62
Max Supply: 336,645,796.69
- LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) declined by 1.31% to $3.04 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $2.68 million, a 0.15% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $2,875,428,572 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 945,832,690.9
Max Supply: Not Available
