Mdex, Curve DAO Token Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) is up 26.55% at $0.0. The trading volume for this coin is currently $518.22 million, which is 3.71% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,730,519,844.

Circulating Supply: 18,843,020,896,789.4

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 401,731,539.6

Max Supply: 3,303,030,299

Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 13,176,786.68

Max Supply: 16,000,000

Circulating Supply: 73,318,005.7

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86

Max Supply: 250,000,000

Circulating Supply: 173,230,359.59

Max Supply: 233,860,369.9

LOSERS

Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) declined by 3.46% to $29.14 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 137.08 million, which is 0.34% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $2,913,466,811 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 100,000,000

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 32,066,390,668.41

Max Supply: 45,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 402,411,127.39

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 650,681,553.23

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 120,775,460.62

Max Supply: 336,645,796.69

Circulating Supply: 945,832,690.9

Max Supply: Not Available

