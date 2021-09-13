Osmosis, ICON Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) is up 15.7% at $7.51. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.32 billion, which is 8.43% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XTZ’s estimated market cap is $6,365,475,851 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 844,464,755.6
Max Supply: Not Available
- Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO: HBAR) rose 12.9% to $0.44 over the past 24 hours. Hedera Hashgraph’s current trading volume totals $940.88 million, a 8.53% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,216,246,029.
Circulating Supply: 9,633,179,218
Max Supply: Not Available
- Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) rose 12.59% to $36.73 over the past 24 hours. Cosmos’s current trading volume totals $3.42 billion, a 5.0% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 10,247,241,283.
Circulating Supply: 279,104,372.81
Max Supply: Not Available
- Mina Protocol (CRYPTO: MINA) increased by 11.77% to $5.92. Mina Protocol’s current trading volume totals $225.63 million, a 4.28% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $MINA’s estimated market cap is $1,386,464,110.
Circulating Supply: 235,683,027.84
Max Supply: Not Available
- Osmosis (CRYPTO: OSMO) increased by 7.12% to $6.68. Osmosis’s current trading volume totals $11.06 million, a 4.36% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $OSMO’s estimated market cap is $1,138,786,125.
Circulating Supply: 170,684,608
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
- ICON (CRYPTO: ICX) increased by 5.72% to $1.84. ICON’s current trading volume totals $165.56 million, a 1.24% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ICX’s estimated market cap is $1,238,017,470.
Circulating Supply: 669,416,732.46
Max Supply: Not Available
- Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) increased by 4.29% to $1.5. Trading volume for this coin is 37.74 million, which is 0.14% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $STX’s estimated market cap is $1,574,053,382 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69
Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) decreased by 3.05% to $14.19 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 164.19 million, which is 0.65% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HT’s estimated market cap is $2,350,854,928 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 166,099,511.25
Max Supply: 500,000,000
- EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) fell 3.02% to $4.72 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.76 billion, which is 0.08% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $EOS’s estimated market cap is $4,553,226,609 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 967,062,585.79
Max Supply: Not Available
- Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) decreased by 2.52% to $44854 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin’s current trading volume totals $39.39 billion, a 0.18% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 841,711,404,298.
Circulating Supply: 18,814,906
Max Supply: 21,000,000
- Huobi BTC (CRYPTO: HBTC) fell 2.48% to $44850 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 2.39 million, which is 0.82% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HBTC’s estimated market cap is $1,789,578,740.
Circulating Supply: 39,906.37
Max Supply: 39,906.37
- Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) declined by 2.44% to $44898 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $386.32 million, which is 0.08% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $WBTC’s estimated market cap is $9,126,286,531.
Circulating Supply: 203,271.03
Max Supply: 203,271.03
- Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) declined by 2.35% to $180.71 over the past 24 hours. Litecoin’s current trading volume totals $8.28 billion, a 2.33% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 12,038,787,565.
Circulating Supply: 66,752,614.52
Max Supply: Not Available
- Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) decreased by 1.42% to $0.05 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 25.92 million, which is 0.56% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AMP’s estimated market cap is $2,431,144,973.
Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16
Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.5
