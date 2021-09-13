fbpx

Tezos Extends 96% 3-Day Rally After Doja Cat NFT Launch

bySamyuktha Sriram
September 13, 2021 3:26 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tezos Extends 96% 3-Day Rally After Doja Cat NFT Launch

The blockchain network Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) experienced a dramatic price surge over the weekend as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and most altcoins were struggling to recover from a crash.

What Happened: XTZ gained 15% overnight to hit a price of $7.65 earlier Monday. The Tezos blockchain’s native crypto token extended a rally that began on Friday after entertainer Doja Cat released a NFT on the Tezos-powered OneOf platform.

On Friday, XTZ was trading at a price of $3.92. Since then, the token has gained 96% in value.

Doja Cat’s NFT collection is titled “The Dawn Of Planet Doja” and features seven tokens in total that will be available in three sequential drops.

She claims to have chosen a Tezos blockchain-based NFT platform because of its lowered environmental impact given its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

“I don’t know that much about NFTs,” she said. “But what I do know is that they can be bad for the environment and cost a fortune. Mine won’t.”

Following the launch, Tezos hit a record number of daily transactions on its blockchain network.

Price Action: At press time, XTZ was trading at a price of $7.57 after gaining nearly 18% over the last 24 hours. 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Osmosis, ICON Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Osmosis, ICON Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more

Emerging Crypto Coins - Could Ravencoin Be a Key Player?

By Matjaz Skorjanc of NiceHash This week has brought yet another crazy episode in the cryptocurrency sphere. Investors, crypto users, and miners have no doubt felt a little alarmed.  read more
Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital Launches NFT Platform Flatter

Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital Launches NFT Platform Flatter

Anthony Scaramucci-owned hedge-fund investment company SkyBridge Capital is the latest entrant into the world of NFTs.  read more
Cryptocurrency Cosmos's Price Increased More Than 12% Within 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Cosmos's Price Increased More Than 12% Within 24 hours

Cosmos's (CRYPTO: ATOM) price has increased 12.23% over the past 24 hours to $37.26. Over the past week, ATOM has experienced an uptick of over 49.0%, moving from $25.21 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $38.69. read more