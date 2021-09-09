Raydium, Mina Protocol Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H
According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) rose 39.55% to $2.42 over the past 24 hours. Algorand’s current trading volume totals $4.68 billion, a 16.25% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ALGO’s estimated market cap is $12,537,075,312.
Circulating Supply: 5,225,145,034.57
Max Supply: 10,000,000,000
- Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE) is up 31.58% at $0.19. The trading volume for this coin is currently $486.26 million, which is 7.28% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,933,968,198.
Circulating Supply: 10,547,808,854.79
Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79
- Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) rose 27.39% to $26.78 over the past 24 hours. Cosmos’s current trading volume totals $1.64 billion, a 2.19% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,519,831,282.
Circulating Supply: 278,895,473.81
Max Supply: Not Available
- Mina Protocol (CRYPTO: MINA) increased by 24.24% to $4.94. Mina Protocol’s current trading volume totals $289.67 million, a 6.91% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,045,098,267.
Circulating Supply: 211,001,413.84
Max Supply: Not Available
- Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) is up 24.17% at $65.68. Arweave’s current trading volume totals $398.94 million, a 6.35% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $AR’s estimated market cap is $2,902,780,830.
Circulating Supply: 43,825,615
Max Supply: 66,000,000
- Raydium (CRYPTO: RAY) is up 22.12% at $14.67. The trading volume for this coin is currently $530.06 million, which is 5.12% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 981,158,286.
Circulating Supply: 66,793,140.79
Max Supply: 555,000,000
- Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) is up 19.76% at $5.28. The trading volume for this coin is currently $622.38 million, which is 2.2% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XTZ’s estimated market cap is $4,489,703,314.
Circulating Supply: 844,039,211.67
Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) fell 1.56% to $3477.72 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $27.27 billion, which is 0.04% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ETH’s estimated market cap is $410,219,383,747 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 117,456,841.75
Max Supply: Not Available
- Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) declined by 1.55% to $0.87 over the past 24 hours. Decentraland’s current trading volume totals $107.77 million, a 0.25% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $MANA’s estimated market cap is $1,153,631,741 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 1,327,372,145.99
Max Supply: 2,194,087,527.32
- LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) fell 1.53% to $3.14 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $2.97 million, a 0.07% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $2,973,354,556 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 946,141,517.9
Max Supply: Not Available
- cETH (CRYPTO: CETH) decreased by 1.5% to $69.73 over the past 24 hours. cETH’s current trading volume totals $18.93 million, a 0.53% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $CETH’s estimated market cap is $6,259,952,572 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 89,476,614.97
Max Supply: Not Available
- Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) declined by 1.35% to $0.25 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.67 billion, which is 0.41% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 33,325,349,551.
Circulating Supply: 131,214,326,800.1
Max Supply: Not Available
- TRON (CRYPTO: TRX) fell 1.23% to $0.09 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.61 billion, which is 0.26% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 6,634,497,068.
Circulating Supply: 71,660,220,128
Max Supply: Not Available
- Dash (CRYPTO: DASH) declined by 1.01% to $200.96 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 476.23 million, which is 0.15% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,081,866,473.
Circulating Supply: 10,323,578.15
Max Supply: Not Available
