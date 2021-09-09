Raydium, Mina Protocol Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) rose 39.55% to $2.42 over the past 24 hours. Algorand’s current trading volume totals $4.68 billion, a 16.25% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ALGO’s estimated market cap is $12,537,075,312.

Circulating Supply: 5,225,145,034.57

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 10,547,808,854.79

Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79

Circulating Supply: 278,895,473.81

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 211,001,413.84

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 43,825,615

Max Supply: 66,000,000

Circulating Supply: 66,793,140.79

Max Supply: 555,000,000

Circulating Supply: 844,039,211.67

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) fell 1.56% to $3477.72 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $27.27 billion, which is 0.04% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ETH’s estimated market cap is $410,219,383,747 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 117,456,841.75

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,327,372,145.99

Max Supply: 2,194,087,527.32

Circulating Supply: 946,141,517.9

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 89,476,614.97

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 131,214,326,800.1

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 71,660,220,128

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 10,323,578.15

Max Supply: Not Available

Powered by CoinGecko API