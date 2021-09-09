Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today
According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Raydium (CRYPTO: RAY) is up 39.88% at $15.09. The trading volume for this coin is currently $991.48 million, which is 10.44% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $RAY's estimated market cap is $1,013,624,155 as of today.
- Circulating Supply: 66,758,813.53
- Max Supply: 555,000,000
- Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) is up 33.9% at $1.8. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.01 billion, which is 10.36% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FTM's estimated market cap is $4,639,031,060 as of today.
- Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
- Max Supply: 3,175,000,000
- Mina Protocol (CRYPTO: MINA) rose 33.06% to $4.93 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $268.38 million, which is 6.33% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MINA's estimated market cap is $1,040,857,283. Circulating Supply: 210,844,118.84
- Max Supply: Not Available
- Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) is up 30.13% at $201.4. The trading volume for this coin is currently $410.63 million, which is 4.77% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 3,997,735,310.
- Circulating Supply: 19,712,475
- Max Supply: Not Available
- Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is up 28.74% at $200.63. Solana's current trading volume totals $14.55 billion, a 8.95% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 58,850,885,154.
- Circulating Supply: 292,839,759.55
- Max Supply: 488,630,611
- IOST (CRYPTO: IOST) is up 27.6% at $0.08. IOST's current trading volume totals $3.30 billion, a 16.91% increase from its 100-day average volume. $IOST's estimated market cap is $1,905,178,395 as of today.
- Circulating Supply: 22,741,454,493.09
- Max Supply: 90,000,000,000
- Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) is up 26.45% at $2.2. Algorand's current trading volume totals $3.89 billion, a 13.36% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ALGO's estimated market cap is $11,480,642,186 as of today.
- Circulating Supply: 5,224,462,875
- Max Supply: 10,000,000,000
-
LOSERS
- Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) decreased by 8.85% to $307.62 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $172.69 million, which is 2.58% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 4,081,941,580.
- Circulating Supply: 13,275,967.47
- Max Supply: 14,612,493
- LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) declined by 1.69% to $3.13 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 3.01 million, which is 0.06% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LEO's estimated market cap is $2,964,466,502 as of today.
- Circulating Supply: 946,158,686.9
- Max Supply: Not Available
- Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) decreased by 1.36% to $29.25 over the past 24 hours. Terra's current trading volume totals $1.43 billion, a 1.71% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LUNA's estimated market cap is $11,866,346,632 as of today.
- Circulating Supply: 404,859,165.37
- Max Supply: Not Available
- eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) declined by 1.22% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $196.25 million, which is 0.87% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XEC's estimated market cap is $4,819,426,515 as of today. Circulating Supply: 18,838,570,896,789.4
- Max Supply: Not Available
Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?
Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.