Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
September 9, 2021 10:09 am
According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Raydium (CRYPTO: RAY) is up 39.88% at $15.09. The trading volume for this coin is currently $991.48 million, which is 10.44% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $RAY's estimated market cap is $1,013,624,155 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 66,758,813.53
  • Max Supply: 555,000,000
  • Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) is up 33.9% at $1.8. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.01 billion, which is 10.36% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FTM's estimated market cap is $4,639,031,060 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
  • Max Supply: 3,175,000,000
  • Mina Protocol (CRYPTO: MINA) rose 33.06% to $4.93 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $268.38 million, which is 6.33% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MINA's estimated market cap is $1,040,857,283. Circulating Supply: 210,844,118.84
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) is up 30.13% at $201.4. The trading volume for this coin is currently $410.63 million, which is 4.77% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 3,997,735,310.
  • Circulating Supply: 19,712,475
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is up 28.74% at $200.63. Solana's current trading volume totals $14.55 billion, a 8.95% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 58,850,885,154.
  • Circulating Supply: 292,839,759.55
  • Max Supply: 488,630,611
  • IOST (CRYPTO: IOST) is up 27.6% at $0.08. IOST's current trading volume totals $3.30 billion, a 16.91% increase from its 100-day average volume. $IOST's estimated market cap is $1,905,178,395 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 22,741,454,493.09
  • Max Supply: 90,000,000,000
  • Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) is up 26.45% at $2.2. Algorand's current trading volume totals $3.89 billion, a 13.36% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ALGO's estimated market cap is $11,480,642,186 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 5,224,462,875
  • Max Supply: 10,000,000,000
LOSERS

  • Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) decreased by 8.85% to $307.62 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $172.69 million, which is 2.58% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 4,081,941,580.
  • Circulating Supply: 13,275,967.47
  • Max Supply: 14,612,493
  • LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) declined by 1.69% to $3.13 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 3.01 million, which is 0.06% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LEO's estimated market cap is $2,964,466,502 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 946,158,686.9
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) decreased by 1.36% to $29.25 over the past 24 hours. Terra's current trading volume totals $1.43 billion, a 1.71% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LUNA's estimated market cap is $11,866,346,632 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 404,859,165.37
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) declined by 1.22% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $196.25 million, which is 0.87% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XEC's estimated market cap is $4,819,426,515 as of today. Circulating Supply: 18,838,570,896,789.4
