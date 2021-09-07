fbpx

Cryptocurrency Cardano Falls More Than 7% In 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
September 7, 2021 10:23 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cryptocurrency Cardano Falls More Than 7% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Cardano's price has fallen 7.73% to $2.63. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% loss, moving from $2.82 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Cardano over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

Cardano's trading volume has climbed 35.0% over the past week along with the circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.22%. This brings the circulating supply to 32.07 billion, which makes up an estimated 71.26% of its max supply of 45.00 billion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for ADA is #3 at 84.77 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Cardano?

If you are interested in purchasing Cardano or want to learn more about it, follow this link to Benzinga Money. Our Benzinga Money team has in-depth educational content that not only explains the details of the coin itself but also how and where you can purchase it.

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies? Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This post contains affiliate links from which Benzinga may earn a commission.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cryptocurrency Filecoin Decreases More Than 12% Within 24 hours

Filecoin's price has decreased 12.26% over the past 24 hours to $98.27. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 30%, moving from $76.50 to its current price. read more

Cryptocurrency Solana's Price Increased More Than 25% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Solana's (CRYPTO: SOL) price has risen 25.63% to $181.66. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 44.0% gain, moving from $126.22 to its current price. Over the past 24 hours, Solana's (CRYPTO: SOL) price rose 25.63% to $181.66. read more

Bitcoin Cash's Price Increased More Than 21% In 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash's (CRYPTO: BCH) price has increased 7.65% over the past 24 hours to $786.79. Over the past week, BCH has experienced an uptick of over 21.0%, moving from $648.59 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $3785.82. read more

Chainlink Rises More Than 9% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Chainlink's (CRYPTO: LINK) price rose 9.12% to $35.34. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 40.0% gain, moving from $25.31 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $52.7. read more