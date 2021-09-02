fbpx

IOTA's Price Skyrockets 25% To $1.42

byBenzinga Insights
September 2, 2021 2:05 pm
IOTA’s (CRYPTO:MIOTA) price has increased 25.19% over the past 24 hours to $1.42. Over the past week, MIOTA has experienced an uptick of over 44.0%, moving from $0.99 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $5.25.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for IOTA over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has increased 934.0% over the past week while the overall circulating supply of the coin has increased 0.01% to over 2.78 billion. The current market cap ranking for MIOTA is #45 at 3.92 billion.

Where Can You Buy IOTA?

If you are interested in purchasing IOTA or want to learn more about it, follow this link to Benzinga Money. Our Benzinga Money team has in-depth educational content that not only explains the details of the coin itself but also how and where you can purchase it.

