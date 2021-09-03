fbpx

Better To Mine Crypto Here Than Pick Strawberries In Poland, Says President Of Belarus

bySamyuktha Sriram
September 2, 2021 8:43 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Better To Mine Crypto Here Than Pick Strawberries In Poland, Says President Of Belarus

What Happened: Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, wants his government to get in on mining cryptocurrency.

Russian publication RBC news reported that the president of the Eastern European country presented crypto mining as a lucrative opportunity in a recent public gathering.

Lukashenko advocated for mining cryptocurrency on the home ground rather than seeking low-paying farming jobs overseas at the opening of the Petrikovsky mining and processing plant earlier this week.

He urged employees of potash fertilizer production company Belaruskali, to start mining “cryptocurrency or whatever it’s called”  using the country’s spare electric resources.

“We must understand, they are not waiting for us anywhere. And if someone is waiting […] Maybe on the plantations, as Ukrainians often say, the Poles there or the Germans have to squirm, pick strawberries,” he said.

Read Also: Mark Cuban: Don't Think Of Crypto As Currencies

Lukashenko suggested crypto mining as a suitable alternative to searching for these jobs abroad. He emphasized that there was enough electricity in the region to power crypto mining activities.

“Create something with electricity. In the end, start mining cryptocurrency, or whatever it’s called. There is enough electricity in the country.”

Belarus has one of the most crypto-friendly laws of any country across the globe. In 2017, the country legalized trading Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies and has even waived related taxes on crypto until 2023.

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $48,900, gaining 0.16% over the past 24-hours. The market-leading digital asset had a 24-hour trading volume of $39.54 billion and accounted for 41.8% of the crypto market at the time of writing.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Government News Markets Tech

Related Articles

Better Late Than Never: SEC Finally Sues BitConnect Over $2B Ponzi

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) decided to sue the most infamous scam of the cryptocurrency space — three years later. read more

Cardano (ADA) Reaches All-Time High As Smart Contract Functionality Launches On Testnet

What Happened: The Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) blockchain saw its native token’s price breach the all-important $3 mark earlier today. At the time of writing, ADA was trading at $3.00 after gaining 4.41% over the last 24-hours and around 20% over the last seven days. read more

Mark Cuban: Don't Think Of Crypto As Currencies

What Happened: Billionaire investor and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban advised against perceiving cryptocurrencies as currencies in a traditional sense. “Don't think of crypto as currencies,” he said on Twitter. read more

Bitcoin Cash Trades Higher In A Market That Cooled Off Thursday

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) is trading higher Thursday as one of the few cryptos that is trading green today. Bitcoin Cash is trading higher alongside other popular cryptos such as Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), and Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV). Bitcoin Cash was up 24.06% at $666.24 at last check Thursday afternoon. read more