fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.27
377.68
+ 0.6%
BTC/USD
+ 464.87
47447.78
+ 0.99%
DIA
-0.39
354.31
-0.11%
SPY
+ 0.82
450.75
+ 0.18%
TLT
+ 0.02
148.81
+ 0.01%
GLD
+ 0.04
169.65
+ 0.02%

Ethereum Scaling Solution Arbitrum One Raises $120M From Mark Cuban, Pantera Capital, Others

bySamyuktha Sriram
September 1, 2021 11:35 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ethereum Scaling Solution Arbitrum One Raises $120M From Mark Cuban, Pantera Capital, Others

Offchain Labs, the company behind layer two scaling solution Arbitrum One, has raised $120 million in Series B funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners.

What Happened: In a press release on Tuesday, the company said its latest funding round valued the company at $1.2 billion. High-profile investors like Mark Cuban, Polychain Capital, Ribbit Capital, Redpoint Ventures, Pantera Capital, and Alameda Research also participated in the round.

The new round of funding will go towards building enhanced scaling solutions for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

"We are excited to partner with our investors who understand the importance of scaling Ethereum and bringing the Ethereum ecosystem to the masses," said Steven Goldfeder, co-founder and CEO of Offchain Labs.

"The tremendous support we've seen from developers across the globe validates our mission to be the first to marry the world of FinTech and Defi."

Why It Matters: A beta version of Arbitrum One for developers was launched in May. The platform allows Ethereum users to transact with very low fees and has had over 350 projects sign up for access so far.

In fact, Arbitrum was the scaling solution that popular social media platform Reddit opted for to scale its Ethereum-based Community Points system.

“Arbitrum supports the same Solidity smart contracts and the same toolchain as Ethereum. Developers can launch apps on top of Community Points on this network as easily as they can on Ethereum,” said a Reddit administrator at the time.

Read Also: Investors Start Showing Interest In Other Cryptocurrencies After Bitcoin And Ethereum's Volatility

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Coinbase, Andreessen Horowitz, Ashton Kutcher, Snoop Dogg Back DAO Creator Syndicate: What You Should Know

One of the growing trends in the NFT market is the strengthening the community and valuation of a project with future airdrops and exclusive items for holders. One area of growing interest: DAOs, or decentralized autonomous organizations. read more

How PetPals Is Bridging Gaming, NFTs, And Blockchain

When it comes to the world of digital gaming, something gaining massive traction is pets and virtual animals being digitally incarnated as gaming assets. From the Neopet games of years gone by to Angry Birds that took off (pardon the pun!) in the early 2010s, animals have been a popular feature in gaming for a long time now. read more

Wednesday's Market Minute: Friday's Response To Powell Is Looking Like A Head-Fake

Last Friday’s much-awaited Jackson Hole symposium featuring Fed Chair Jerome Powell helped to clarify the central bank’s intentions: if the employment situation continues to improve, the Fed will begin to taper asset purchases before year-end. This was the timeline intimated by the Fed for months and shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone paying attention. read more

CrytoPunks Are Worth How Much? AssetDash Is Tracking NFT Market Caps

The rise of non-fungible token popularity and valuation has created a need for ways to track stats on various projects. Enter Assetdash.com, a site launched in August 2020 to track the market caps and movements of stocks, cryptocurrencies, ETFs and now NFTs. read more