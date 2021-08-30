fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.22
371.82
+ 1.12%
BTC/USD
+ 856.73
47700.60
+ 1.83%
DIA
-0.51
355.08
-0.14%
SPY
+ 1.85
448.40
+ 0.41%
TLT
+ 0.39
149.07
+ 0.26%
GLD
-0.84
171.03
-0.49%

OpenSea Looks To Expand Team Of 37 As Weekly NFT Sales Exceed $1B On The Platform

bySamyuktha Sriram
August 30, 2021 6:28 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
OpenSea Looks To Expand Team Of 37 As Weekly NFT Sales Exceed $1B On The Platform

What Happened: Popular decentralized NFT marketplace OpenSea hit a record $1 billion in weekly sales.

According to data from DappRadar, the total value to smart contracts on OpenSea’s marketplace stood at 450,000 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) or $1.44 billion over the past week, up 177% from the one that passed.

In fact, for the entire month of August, the platform generated $2.93 billion in trading volume driven by over 2 million transactions from close to 190,000 users.

Meanwhile, only 37 people employed at OpenSea have been handling 98% of all NFT trading volume.

Read also: What are nonfungible tokens?

The “pressing need for manpower” at the NFT marketplace prompted OpenSea’s Head of Product Nate Chastain to announce the platform was urgently looking to hire engineers and designers.

“Interview process involves some practical coding exercises related to hypothetical OpenSea functionality, but we don't want to over-index on interview skills/algorithm work. We evaluate candidates holistically,” he said.

What Else: OpenSea’s popularity has surged in recent months following another explosive boom in NFTs that dwarves the weekly volumes seen earlier this year.

While popular collections from CryptoPunks and Axie Infinity drove most of the month's sales, some newer spinoffs recently received wide amounts of traction.

A prime example of this was witnessed on Saturday when Board Apes Yacht Club holders sold $96 million Mutant Apes NFTs in under one hour.

Read also: Top 10 NFT Projects By Volume: CrytoPunks Lead Way, Bored Ape Lands 3 Spots

Bored Ape owners included NBA star Stephen Curry, who used his ape as his Twitter profile picture to signal he was part of the club. Curry reportedly bought his ape for 55 ETH or $180,000 – more than 80 times its original price.

Photo: Courtesy of OpenSea

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Solana Hits $110 As Traders Gear Up For Extended SOL Summer

What Happened: As other altcoins dipped lower, Solana’s (CRYPTO: SOL) native token SOL crossed the $100 mark after surging more than 20% over the past 24-hours. read more

Top 10 NFT Projects By Volume: CrytoPunks Lead Way, Bored Ape Lands 3 Spots

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with record sales volume on platforms like OpenSea. Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume over the last seven days, reported by CryptoSlam: read more

Where Next For Coinbase: Is The Embattled Crypto Platform Ready For A Revival?

When Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) listed directly on the Nasdaq on April 14th, the move was heralded as a watershed moment for the world of cryptocurrencies. read more

Simone Biles NFTs Coming From DraftKings And Autograph: What Investors And Collectors Should Know

The greatest gymnast of all time and celebrated U.S. Olympic athlete Simone Biles is the latest athlete to launch a non-fungible token. Here are the details on the upcoming Biles NFTs. read more