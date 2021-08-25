fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.40
373.98
+ 0.11%
BTC/USD
-627.63
48861.22
-1.27%
DIA
+ 0.54
353.20
+ 0.15%
SPY
+ 1.14
446.83
+ 0.25%
TLT
-1.37
150.65
-0.91%
GLD
-1.10
169.75
-0.65%

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
August 25, 2021 4:01 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) increased by 22.65% to $4.94. The trading volume for this coin is currently $857.78 million, which is 4.53% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XTZ’s estimated market cap is $4,161,822,135 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 842,387,265.42
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Mdex (CRYPTO: MDX) rose 12.42% to $1.7 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $130.93 million, which is 1.05% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,108,453,450.
    Circulating Supply: 648,268,526.86
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • LINK (CRYPTO: LN) is up 10.19% at $169.76. The trading volume for this coin is currently $8.03 million, which is 2.61% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LN’s estimated market cap is $1,034,574,743.
    Circulating Supply: 5,975,617.21
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) increased by 7.34% to $25.74. The trading volume for this coin is currently $416.19 million, which is 0.46% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,530,812,964.
    Circulating Supply: 214,035,478
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • SafeMoon (CRYPTO: SAFEMOON) rose 7.34% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 10.70 million, which is 0.47% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SAFEMOON’s estimated market cap is $1,234,352,818 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 577,531,139,583,656.4
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Siacoin (CRYPTO: SC) rose 5.96% to $0.02 over the past 24 hours. Siacoin’s current trading volume totals $205.35 million, a 1.39% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,071,685,783.
    Circulating Supply: 48,632,775,000
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) rose 4.87% to $79.32 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $807.92 million, which is 7.71% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BCHA’s estimated market cap is $1,505,332,536.
    Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) fell 1.16% to $1.06 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 207.43 million, which is 0.24% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,670,897,107.
    Circulating Supply: 3,442,299,424.12
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000
  • Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM) decreased by 1.14% to $0.35 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 631.78 million, which is 0.24% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 8,423,182,037.
    Circulating Supply: 23,601,896,120.2
    Max Supply: 50,001,802,868.44
  • Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) fell 1.13% to $0.49 over the past 24 hours. Fantom’s current trading volume totals $114.85 million, a 0.21% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $FTM’s estimated market cap is $1,267,422,673.
    Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
    Max Supply: 3,175,000,000
  • Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) fell 1.07% to $1.73 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $65.99 million, which is 0.19% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,341,082,795.
    Circulating Supply: 2,498,638,219.2
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • TerraUSD (CRYPTO: UST) declined by 1.05% to $1.0 over the past 24 hours. TerraUSD’s current trading volume totals $110.63 million, a 0.42% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $UST’s estimated market cap is $2,318,764,568.
    Circulating Supply: 2,319,191,507.16
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • TrueUSD (CRYPTO: TUSD) declined by 1.02% to $1.0 over the past 24 hours. TrueUSD’s current trading volume totals $50.84 million, a 0.46% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,374,108,033.
    Circulating Supply: 1,376,491,795.73
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) fell 1.0% to $63.48 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum Classic’s current trading volume totals $2.83 billion, a 0.33% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $ETC’s estimated market cap is $8,258,862,202 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 129,190,976.44
    Max Supply: Not Available

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Internet Computer Rises More Than 5% In 24 hours

 Over the past 24 hours, Internet Computer's (CRYPTO: ICP) price rose 5.32% to $62.84. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 3.0% gain, moving from $61.05 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $700.65. read more

Binance's BNB Is Up By 7% While Most Crypto Experience Bearish Momentum

Binance Coin's (CRYPTO: BNB) price has increased 7.32% over the past 24 hours to $504.29. Over the past week, BNB has experienced an uptick of over 24.0%, moving from $406.31 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $686.31. read more

MATIC Tumbles More Than 7% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Polygon's (CRPYTO:MATIC) price has fallen 7.9% to $1.49. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 13.0% gain, moving from $1.36 to its current price. read more

Cryptocurrency Uniswap Decreases More Than 5% Within 24 hours

Uniswap's (CRYPTO: UNI) price has decreased 5.4% over the past 24 hours to $26.44, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -0.0%, moving from $26.47 to its current price. read more