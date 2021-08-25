Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) increased by 22.65% to $4.94. The trading volume for this coin is currently $857.78 million, which is 4.53% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XTZ’s estimated market cap is $4,161,822,135 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 842,387,265.42

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 648,268,526.86

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 5,975,617.21

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 214,035,478

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 577,531,139,583,656.4

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 48,632,775,000

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) fell 1.16% to $1.06 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 207.43 million, which is 0.24% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,670,897,107.

Circulating Supply: 3,442,299,424.12

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 23,601,896,120.2

Max Supply: 50,001,802,868.44

Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01

Max Supply: 3,175,000,000

Circulating Supply: 2,498,638,219.2

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 2,319,191,507.16

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,376,491,795.73

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 129,190,976.44

Max Supply: Not Available

