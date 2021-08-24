fbpx

Famous Technical Analyst And Dogecoin Bull Kaleo Says NFT Coins Are About To Break Out Again, Watch For This Particular One

byMadhukumar Warrier
August 24, 2021 7:12 am
A Twitter-famous cryptocurrency analyst and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) bull said that non fungible token-themed (NFT) coins are about to break out again and advised investors to watch particularly for Chiliz (CRYPTO: CHZ).

What Happened: The technical analyst who goes by the username Kaleo on Twitter, said Chiliz could rebound if it breaks out of the high timeframe (HTF) resistance of $0.4030.

See Also: How To Buy Chiliz (CHZ)

Kaleo, who has more than 359,000 followers on Twitter, noted that the Chiliz/Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) pair has broken out of the HTF downtrend and could surge if it breaks above 875 sats (satoshis).

Why It Matters: CHZ, a digital currency for sports and entertainment, is the native token of the sports tokenization blockchain Chiliz.

Chiliz specializes in creating tokenized digital assets called Fan Tokens that are unique to each sporting team.

Earlier this year, the CHZ token recorded gains of more than 300% in a span of one week, outperforming most NFT blockchains in the space. The gains were driven by French football club Paris Saint-Germain's progression into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

However, Chiliz is down 55.2% from its all-time high of $0.8915 reached in March this year.

Price Action: Chiliz is up almost 2% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.4024 at press time.

Chiliz is up 1798% in 2021 so far, as per data from CoinMarketCap. Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS), another NFT play, is up 12592% year-to-date.

Read Next: VISA Buys CryptoPunk NFT For $150,000, Draws Even Bigger Attention To The Marketplace

