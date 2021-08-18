Wednesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Voyager Token (CRYPTO: VGX) is up 34.55% at $4.85. Voyager Token’s current trading volume totals $154.37 thousand, a 0.97% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $VGX’s estimated market cap is $1,220,634,638.

Circulating Supply: 222,295,208.24

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: VGX) is up 34.55% at $4.85. Voyager Token’s current trading volume totals $154.37 thousand, a 0.97% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $VGX’s estimated market cap is $1,220,634,638. 222,295,208.24 Not Available Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) is up 22.91% at $26.2. The trading volume for this coin is currently $197.67 million, which is 7.1% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AR’s estimated market cap is $1,140,405,869 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 43,825,615

Max Supply: 66,000,000

(CRYPTO: AR) is up 22.91% at $26.2. The trading volume for this coin is currently $197.67 million, which is 7.1% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AR’s estimated market cap is $1,140,405,869 as of today. 43,825,615 66,000,000 Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) increased by 22.13% to $190.55. Quant’s current trading volume totals $188.70 million, a 6.72% increase from its 100-day average volume. $QNT’s estimated market cap is $2,474,580,123 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 12,975,667.47

Max Supply: 14,612,493

(CRYPTO: QNT) increased by 22.13% to $190.55. Quant’s current trading volume totals $188.70 million, a 6.72% increase from its 100-day average volume. $QNT’s estimated market cap is $2,474,580,123 as of today. 12,975,667.47 14,612,493 Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) increased by 15.83% to $28.76. Terra’s current trading volume totals $2.47 billion, a 5.64% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $11,788,002,392 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 408,154,645.37

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: LUNA) increased by 15.83% to $28.76. Terra’s current trading volume totals $2.47 billion, a 5.64% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $11,788,002,392 as of today. 408,154,645.37 Not Available Audius (CRYPTO: AUDIO) rose 15.47% to $3.32 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $467.89 million, which is 12.66% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,345,188,002.

Circulating Supply: 400,244,277

Max Supply: 1,045,204,274.71

(CRYPTO: AUDIO) rose 15.47% to $3.32 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $467.89 million, which is 12.66% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,345,188,002. 400,244,277 1,045,204,274.71 Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) is up 15.11% at $4.31. The trading volume for this coin is currently $336.26 million, which is 3.38% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $1,888,346,554 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 436,608,064.41

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

(CRYPTO: NEAR) is up 15.11% at $4.31. The trading volume for this coin is currently $336.26 million, which is 3.38% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $1,888,346,554 as of today. 436,608,064.41 1,000,000,000 Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) increased by 14.61% to $26.72. The trading volume for this coin is currently $956.43 million, which is 5.38% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AVAX’s estimated market cap is $4,682,963,534 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 173,618,299.15

Max Supply: 720,000,000

LOSERS

Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) fell 1.5% to $22.61 over the past 24 hours. Flow’s current trading volume totals $270.50 million, a 1.12% increase from its 100-day average volume. $FLOW’s estimated market cap is $1,308,219,012 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 58,291,895.07

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: FLOW) fell 1.5% to $22.61 over the past 24 hours. Flow’s current trading volume totals $270.50 million, a 1.12% increase from its 100-day average volume. $FLOW’s estimated market cap is $1,308,219,012 as of today. 58,291,895.07 Not Available Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) declined by 1.49% to $1.74 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn’s current trading volume totals $126.51 million, a 1.17% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $4,336,442,261 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 2,496,518,187.4

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: KLAY) declined by 1.49% to $1.74 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn’s current trading volume totals $126.51 million, a 1.17% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $4,336,442,261 as of today. 2,496,518,187.4 Not Available Kusama (CRYPTO: KSM) decreased by 1.32% to $282.91 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 313.84 million, which is 0.04% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,543,890,633.

Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07

Max Supply: 10,000,000

(CRYPTO: KSM) decreased by 1.32% to $282.91 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 313.84 million, which is 0.04% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,543,890,633. 8,980,098.07 10,000,000 Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) decreased by 1.19% to $0.92 over the past 24 hours. Algorand’s current trading volume totals $186.88 million, a 0.37% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,001,104,834.

Circulating Supply: 3,258,857,148.32

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000

(CRYPTO: ALGO) decreased by 1.19% to $0.92 over the past 24 hours. Algorand’s current trading volume totals $186.88 million, a 0.37% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,001,104,834. 3,258,857,148.32 10,000,000,000 Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) declined by 1.16% to $44945 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 373.63 million, which is 0.18% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 8,745,979,831.

Circulating Supply: 194,523.06

Max Supply: 194,523.06

(CRYPTO: WBTC) declined by 1.16% to $44945 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 373.63 million, which is 0.18% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 8,745,979,831. 194,523.06 194,523.06 Huobi BTC (CRYPTO: HBTC) decreased by 1.15% to $44958 over the past 24 hours. Huobi BTC’s current trading volume totals $6.61 million, a 0.69% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HBTC’s estimated market cap is $1,801,812,074 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 39,906.37

Max Supply: 39,906.37

(CRYPTO: HBTC) decreased by 1.15% to $44958 over the past 24 hours. Huobi BTC’s current trading volume totals $6.61 million, a 0.69% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HBTC’s estimated market cap is $1,801,812,074 as of today. 39,906.37 39,906.37 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) declined by 1.09% to $44894 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 36.46 billion, which is 0.09% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 843,537,280,989.

Circulating Supply: 18,790,106

Max Supply: 21,000,000

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API