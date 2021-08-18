fbpx

Wednesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

byBenzinga Insights
August 18, 2021 4:31 pm
According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Voyager Token (CRYPTO: VGX) is up 34.55% at $4.85. Voyager Token’s current trading volume totals $154.37 thousand, a 0.97% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $VGX’s estimated market cap is $1,220,634,638.
    Circulating Supply: 222,295,208.24
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) is up 22.91% at $26.2. The trading volume for this coin is currently $197.67 million, which is 7.1% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AR’s estimated market cap is $1,140,405,869 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 43,825,615
    Max Supply: 66,000,000
  • Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) increased by 22.13% to $190.55. Quant’s current trading volume totals $188.70 million, a 6.72% increase from its 100-day average volume. $QNT’s estimated market cap is $2,474,580,123 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 12,975,667.47
    Max Supply: 14,612,493
  • Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) increased by 15.83% to $28.76. Terra’s current trading volume totals $2.47 billion, a 5.64% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $11,788,002,392 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 408,154,645.37
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Audius (CRYPTO: AUDIO) rose 15.47% to $3.32 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $467.89 million, which is 12.66% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,345,188,002.
    Circulating Supply: 400,244,277
    Max Supply: 1,045,204,274.71
  • Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) is up 15.11% at $4.31. The trading volume for this coin is currently $336.26 million, which is 3.38% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $1,888,346,554 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 436,608,064.41
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
  • Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) increased by 14.61% to $26.72. The trading volume for this coin is currently $956.43 million, which is 5.38% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AVAX’s estimated market cap is $4,682,963,534 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 173,618,299.15
    Max Supply: 720,000,000

LOSERS

  • Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) fell 1.5% to $22.61 over the past 24 hours. Flow’s current trading volume totals $270.50 million, a 1.12% increase from its 100-day average volume. $FLOW’s estimated market cap is $1,308,219,012 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 58,291,895.07
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) declined by 1.49% to $1.74 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn’s current trading volume totals $126.51 million, a 1.17% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $4,336,442,261 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 2,496,518,187.4
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Kusama (CRYPTO: KSM) decreased by 1.32% to $282.91 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 313.84 million, which is 0.04% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,543,890,633.
    Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07
    Max Supply: 10,000,000
  • Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) decreased by 1.19% to $0.92 over the past 24 hours. Algorand’s current trading volume totals $186.88 million, a 0.37% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,001,104,834.
    Circulating Supply: 3,258,857,148.32
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000
  • Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) declined by 1.16% to $44945 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 373.63 million, which is 0.18% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 8,745,979,831.
    Circulating Supply: 194,523.06
    Max Supply: 194,523.06
  • Huobi BTC (CRYPTO: HBTC) decreased by 1.15% to $44958 over the past 24 hours. Huobi BTC’s current trading volume totals $6.61 million, a 0.69% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HBTC’s estimated market cap is $1,801,812,074 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 39,906.37
    Max Supply: 39,906.37
  • Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) declined by 1.09% to $44894 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 36.46 billion, which is 0.09% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 843,537,280,989.
    Circulating Supply: 18,790,106
    Max Supply: 21,000,000

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

