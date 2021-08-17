fbpx

Dogecoin Creator Is Selling His '10 Commandments' For Meme Coin Community From 7 Years Ago As NFT

byMadhukumar Warrier
August 17, 2021 12:40 am
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus is selling his “10 Commandments” for the meme coin’s community that he wrote way back in 2014 as a non fungible token or NFT.

What Happened: Markus, who goes by the username Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, said he is selling digital images of the original Reddit post that he wrote to the Dogecoin community in January 2014 as an NFT on Rarible, an NFT token marketplace.

See also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Markus is selling 420 copies of the “Ten Commandments,” out of which 416 were available as of press time. The editions are priced from 0.069 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which translates to almost $220 at press time when ETH traded at $3,184.78.

The NFTs are minted on the Ethereum blockchain, as Dogecoin does not have any NFT capabilities.

The Dogecoin co-creator noted that unclaimed doodles in the “Crappy Dogecoin Doodle” series are burned before each new drop is introduced every Monday.

Why It Matters: NFTs, blockchain-based tokenization of collectible items or art pieces, allow users to own digital assets like retail estate, art, digital sneakers, and video moments. It is a digital asset that is unique and indivisible.

Markus started to publish the weekly series of NFTs titled “Crappy Dogecoin Doodles” in June. The “10 Commandments” is the tenth in the series.

In May, Markus’ NFT titled “Capped Doge” was sold for $70,000. He has also sold some other pieces titled “Dogecoin Alpha” and “Doughge.”

Doge, the classic meme behind Dogecoin, was sold for about $4 million in an auction in June, making it the most expensive meme to be sold as NFT so far.

Price Action: Dogecoin is down 3.1% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.3271 at press time, while Ethereum is down 3.5% over the 24-hour period to at 3184.78.

