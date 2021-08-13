fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.64
366.89
+ 0.17%
DIA
+ 0.38
354.85
+ 0.11%
SPY
+ 0.38
444.73
+ 0.09%
TLT
+ 1.90
144.34
+ 1.3%
GLD
+ 2.12
161.92
+ 1.29%

Cardano (ADA) Reclaims $2 For The First Time Since May Crash As Crypto Market Cap Nears $2 Trillion

bySamyuktha Sriram
August 13, 2021 12:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cardano (ADA) Reclaims $2 For The First Time Since May Crash As Crypto Market Cap Nears $2 Trillion

What Happened: Crypto markets looked to be on the road to recovery, with the overall market cap of the industry nearing $2 trillion for the first time since the crash in May.

According to data from CoinGecko, the industry’s total market cap hit $2.007 trillion on Wednesday, led by price action from Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and other large-cap altcoins.

Today, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) led the rally after surging as much as 17% to hit a high of $2.06.

Over the past week, ADA rallied as much as 48%, gaining the most out of the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap.

Why It Matters: “The expectation of what Cardano will deliver is high, and currently the usage stats are pretty unimpressive at a total of 35,000 transactions today. Bitcoin 240k, Polygon 4.6 million, Ethereum 1.2 million,” said crypto investor Lark Davis on Twitter.

“However Polygon was also doing a similar amount of transactions a day in January,” he pointed out.

“Things sure do move fast. Cardano's growth of transactions could follow a similar trajectory when native apps go live and if apps like Sushi actually tap into Cardano as they have other chains.”

What Else: Both Bitcoin and Ethereum rallied as much as 25% over the past week, but the latter appeared to account for more trading volume.

Ethereum dominance now exceeds 19.4%, while Bitcoin dominance had dropped to 45% at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, altcoins like IoTeX (CRYPTO: IOTX) and Ravecoin (CRYPTO: RVN) boasted three-digit percent gains over the past week, rising 315% and 72%, respectively.

XinFin Network (CRYPTO: XDC), Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS), Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP), Nano (CRYPTO: NANO), and Holo (CRYPTO: HOT) also clocked gains of over 60% over the past seven days, driven by the momentum of the market leaders.

Read next: Cardano Prioritizes Human Rights: Company's Founder And Ethereum Co-Founder Charles Hoskinson

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Get $50 when you trade crypto!

Limited time offer: buy $500 worth of crypto and get a bonus $50! Build a diversified portfolio with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular coins — or simply copy eToro’s top crypto traders!

claim now

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Small Cap Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

How You Can Own A Piece Of A CryptoPunk For As Little As $10

One of the most sought-after non-fungible token collections remains CryptoPunks. The series' valuation has risen dramatically in 2021 and now investors could get their hands on a fractional stake in a Punk for $10. read more

Why Ethereum Miners Are Making A Million Dollar Bet Against Proof-of-Stake

Even as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) inches closer towards being a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) coin, miners and manufacturers have ramped up the production of Ether mining machines. read more

BofA Initiates Coverage Of Coinbase: 'We Await More Signs Of Progress'

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) traded higher by 2% on Friday morning after one Wall Street analyst gave his initial take on the stock. The Analyst: Bank of America analyst Jason Kupferberg initiated coverage of Coinbase with a Neutral rating and a $274 price target. read more

Why Support.com Shares Are Up 21% Friday

One of the biggest stock movers Friday is cloud-based support service company Support.com Inc. (NASDAPT). Here’s why shares are up today. read more