Uniswap Users Earn Over $1B In Interest On Deposits

Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) liquidity providers earned over $1 billion in interest on their deposits.

What Happened: In a Thursday tweet, the head of research at crypto data science firm Into the Block, Lucas Outumuro shared data about how much Uniswap liquidity providers have earned so far.

According to the chart, Uniswap's first version, second version and the one recently launched on Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) scalability solution optimism made $1.02 billion for liquidity providers.

To put it into perspective, the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) network saw its users pay $2.24 billion in fees since its launch in 2009, according to data he shared in a separate tweet, just under 120% more than what the decentralized exchange's liquidity providers earned since its launch at the end of 2018.

Ethereum, on the back of the decentralized finance summer and 2017's initial coin offering craze, saw its users spend $4.75 billion on fees.

Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, Uniswap's token is trading at $27.65 after losing 8.57% of its value over the last 24 hours.