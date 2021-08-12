fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.94
365.27
+ 0.26%
DIA
-0.74
355.68
-0.21%
SPY
+ 0.09
443.69
+ 0.02%
TLT
-0.17
146.65
-0.12%
GLD
-0.26
164.26
-0.16%

Uniswap Tumbles More Than 6% As Bitcoin And Ethereum Price Drops

byBenzinga Insights
August 12, 2021 11:08 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Uniswap Tumbles More Than 6% As Bitcoin And Ethereum Price Drops

Uniswap's (CRYPTO: UNI) price has decreased 6.93% over the past 24 hours to $28.05. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 23.0%, moving from $22.96 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Uniswap over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

Uniswap's trading volume has climbed 16.0% over the past week along with the circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.48%. This brings the circulating supply to 519.86 million, which makes up an estimated 51.99% of its max supply of 1.00 billion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for UNI is #10 at 14.61 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Uniswap?

If you are interested in purchasing Uniswap or want to learn more about it, follow this link to Benzinga Money. Our Benzinga Money team has in-depth educational content that not only explains the details of the coin itself but also how and where you can purchase it.

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies? Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This post contains affiliate links from which Benzinga may earn a commission.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Get $50 when you trade crypto!

Limited time offer: buy $500 worth of crypto and get a bonus $50! Build a diversified portfolio with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular coins — or simply copy eToro’s top crypto traders!

claim now

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Vitalik Buterin's Ethereum Tumbles More Than 4%

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) price has fallen 4.22% to $3103.06. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 10.0% gain, moving from $2823.93 to its current price. read more

Bitcoin Price Down By 3%, Altcoins Follow

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price has decreased 3.82% over the past 24 hours to $44533. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 18.0%, moving from $37964.91 to its current read more

Cryptocurrency VeChain's Price Increased More Than 11% Within 24 hours

VeChain's (CRYPTO:VET) price has increased 11.0% over the past 24 hours to $0.12. Over the past week, VET has experienced an uptick of over 31.0%, moving from $0.09 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $0.28. read more

Chainlink (LINK) Rose More Than 10% In 24 hours

Chainlink's (CRYPTO: LINK) price has increased 10.74% over the past 24 hours to $26.9. Over the past week, LINK has experienced an uptick of over 11.0%, moving from $24.25 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $52.7. read more