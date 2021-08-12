fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.99
365.22
+ 0.27%
DIA
-0.74
355.68
-0.21%
SPY
+ 0.16
443.62
+ 0.04%
TLT
-0.17
146.65
-0.12%
GLD
-0.31
164.31
-0.19%

Crypto Gaming KingTiger Casino 'Closes Temporarily' Due To Ethereum Network Congestion

bySamyuktha Sriram
August 12, 2021 11:34 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Crypto Gaming KingTiger Casino 'Closes Temporarily' Due To Ethereum Network Congestion

What Happened: KingTiger Casino, an online crypto gambling platform backed by blockchain gaming company FunFair, has been forced to temporarily halt its operations.

According to an update on the KingTiger website, the platform has temporarily closed its casinos due to congestion on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) network.

KingTiger said the network congestion made it impossible to run games in their current format.

“We are actively researching solutions and hope to be back with a new range of features and games in our casinos soon,” the company said.

Users will still be allowed to access their digital wallets linked to the platform and can opt to keep funds stored in King Tiger’s non-custodial wallet or move them to another ERC-20 address.

The website is powered by FunFair’s Ethereum-based FUN Token (CRYPTO: FUN), an asset developed specifically for the online gambling and gaming industry.

Why It Matters: Ethereum’s scaling issues have long been prevalent within the crypto industry, but the upgrades introduced in the recent London Hard Fork are expected to resolve some of them.

With one such upgrade, EIP-1559, now in play, the old first-price auction transaction fee mechanism has been replaced by a congestion-dependent posted-price-style mechanism.

Still, when congestion levels are high, the average transaction fee on the network is still likely to be on the higher side.

As of now, transaction fees were around $20 per transaction, while fees on decentralized exchange Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) were as high as $29.

ETH Price Action: Ethereum shares are down 3.87% at $3,040.94 Thursday at publication.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Get $50 when you trade crypto!

Limited time offer: buy $500 worth of crypto and get a bonus $50! Build a diversified portfolio with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular coins — or simply copy eToro’s top crypto traders!

claim now

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Former CEO Of Alchemy Coin Sentenced To Prison For ICO Fraud, COVID-19 Relief Scams

Justin Cheng, the former chief executive officer of blockchain lending startup Alchemy Coin, has been sentenced to six years in prison. read more

Vitalik Buterin's Ethereum Tumbles More Than 4%

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) price has fallen 4.22% to $3103.06. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 10.0% gain, moving from $2823.93 to its current price. read more

Uniswap Tumbles More Than 6% As Bitcoin And Ethereum Price Drops

Uniswap's (CRYPTO: UNI) price has decreased 6.93% over the past 24 hours to $28.05. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 23.0%, moving from $22.96 to its current price. read more

Bitcoin Price Down By 3%, Altcoins Follow

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price has decreased 3.82% over the past 24 hours to $44533. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 18.0%, moving from $37964.91 to its current read more