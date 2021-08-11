fbpx

QQQ
-1.05
367.89
-0.29%
DIA
+ 2.07
350.66
+ 0.59%
SPY
+ 0.58
442.10
+ 0.13%
TLT
-0.09
146.66
-0.06%
GLD
+ 2.19
159.58
+ 1.35%

Bitcoin Is Only Two Days Away From Forming A New Golden Cross, Says Crypto Analyst

bySamyuktha Sriram
August 11, 2021 1:57 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Is Only Two Days Away From Forming A New Golden Cross, Says Crypto Analyst

What Happened: Pseudonymous crypto trader and analyst Rekt Capital believes that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is only two days away from forming a new “Golden Cross” trading pattern.

A Golden Cross is a bullish technical indicator that occurs when the 50-day moving average crosses the 200-day moving average.

According to Rekt Capital, if Bitcoin continues to hold $45,000 or deviate higher, then the Golden Cross is likely to take place within the next few days.

A Golden Cross would completely invalidate the Death Cross observed on June 29, according to Rekt Capital.

Unlike its bullish counterpart, a Death Cross indicator signals a bear market is coming and occurs when the 50-day moving average falls below the 200-day moving average.

Incidentally, Rekt Capital was one of the first to warn about Bitcoin’s looming death cross in June, even predicting that the aftermath could lead to Bitcoin’s price dropping below the $20,000 mark.

However, seeing as Bitcoin never lost support at $29,000, the previous Death Cross was never “fully validated,” according to him.

Read also: Ethereum Trading Volume On Coinbase Outpaces Bitcoin For The First Time In Q2

Now, it appears that the best-case scenario in terms of price action has played out for the leading digital asset.

“If we get this Golden Cross then we’ll have this Death Cross invalidated completely…and we’d have a period of re-accumulation on the macro-scale,” noted the analyst in a YouTube video.

“As long as price is above this EMA [200-day moving average], that means investors are long-term bullish on Bitcoin,” he added.

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $46,492, gaining 3.21% over the past 24-hours.

The market-leading digital asset has rallied by 18% over the past seven days and now has a market cap of $865 billion.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

After Raising $58M From A16Z, Titan Launches Actively Managed Crypto Portfolio For U.S. Investors

An investment management platform wants to make diversified crypto portfolios accessible to those who have no background in the space. What Happened: Titan, a mobile-first investment company, has launched a new platform to bring actively managed crypto portfolios to U.S. investors. read more

Fantom Positions Itself To Become A Powerhouse Protocol As Blockchain Adoption Rises

It’s well known that the cryptocurrency markets can be highly volatile and fast-paced with price trends switching at the drop of a hat and new pump and dump tokens emerging on a weekly basis.  read more

TAOP Forges MoU With Dennver Group To Purchase Ethereum Mining Machines

Coinbase Q2 Takeaways: Record Revenue, Coinbase Card, International Expansion, Hedge Funds Joining

Coinbase Global reported earnings after market close Tuesday. Here are the key takeaways from the shareholder letter. read more