7 Upcoming ICO, IDO & IEOs To Watch In 2021

A combination of factors, such as higher institutional investment in the cryptocurrency market, the NFT (non-fungible token) boom and the popularity of meme coins such as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and SafeMoon (CRYPTO: SAFEMOON), has led to a massive number of new cryptos entering the market in 2021.

More than 2,655 new crypto assets were added to its database by data aggregator CoinMarketCap this year. Other platforms like CoinGecko and Coinpaprika added 3,064 and 2000 new crypto assets, respectively.

Let’s look at 7 of these upcoming ICO (Initial Coin Offering), IDO (Initial Dex Offering) and IEO (Initial Exchange Offering) that have promising concepts.

Polytrade

IEO: Aug. 16-17, 2021

IDO: Aug. 18, 2021

Polytrade is one of the upcoming platforms in the DeFi space that aims to revolutionize the future of trade finance. The blockchain-based protocol connects buyers, sellers, investors and insurers to provide various benefits such as timely investments, streamlined credit facilities and interest payments.

It will tokenize real-world invoices and bring them on-chain into the DeFi platform.

Escrow Protocol

ICO: Aug. 30 – Oct. 1, 2021

Escrow Protocol is a blockchain-based Web3 Oracle platform that lets investors fund startups with extensive control over their contributions.

Funds are put into escrow accounts and released according to pre-determined completion of project milestones. Moreover, investors receive interest payments through auto-staked yield farming, while their funds are held on the platform.

Creator Platform

IDO: Sept. 8, 2021

Creator Platform is a blockchain-as-a-service that lets businesses build dApps (DeFi, no-code smart contracts, NFT, or any applications), cost-effectively in a cutting-edge technology environment. Through the IDO, the company aims to raise $400,000 in total.

Quarashi Network (QUA)

ICO: Oct. 1 – Dec. 1, 2021 (Pre-sale through Sept. 1, 2021)

Quarashi Network will provide an extensive list of solutions with complete user anonymity and privacy, including an IDO Launchpad, multi-crypto wallet, airdrop, private chat and decentralized exchange. All solutions will be powered by the Quarashi Network token, QUA.

Eartha (EAR)

ICO: Oct. 26 – 31, 2021 (Pre-sale: Through Oct. 25, 2021)

Eartha is a DeFi platform that will let businesses of all sizes make escrow transactions easily. The project aims to create a B2B economic zone on top of the blockchain.

SMEs and start-ups will be able to make low-cost and decentralized escrow payments, rather than rely on intermediaries such as banks that charge a lot for business-to-business transactions.

ARNO

ICO: Dec. 6, 2021 – Jan. 31, 2022 (Pre-sale: Through Nov. 20, 2021)

IEO: Aug. 16 – 22, 2021

The ARNO project aims to enable the creation of secondary energy sources for home and industrial usage, based on carbon-nano materials in lead-acid battery cells.

The ARNO token will fuel the entire economic ecosystem of the project, which can be exchanged for any major cryptos such as BTC or ETH on exchanges for real funds.

Grand Time (GRAND)

ICO: Aug. 17, 2021 – Aug. 16, 2022

As a decentralized and democratic eco-system for daily cryptocurrency transactions, Grand Time aims to attract more users into the market and make cryptos a mainstream asset class.

The platform will consist of many tools to make cryptos accessible to everyone, especially for people with no previous understanding of blockchain.