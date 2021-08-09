fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.68
367.38
+ 0.18%
DIA
-0.82
352.91
-0.23%
SPY
-0.27
442.76
-0.06%
TLT
-0.39
148.17
-0.26%
GLD
-2.81
167.45
-1.7%

Crypto Asset Theta Fuel's Price Increased More Than 9% Within 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
August 9, 2021 2:23 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Crypto Asset Theta Fuel's Price Increased More Than 9% Within 24 hours

Theta Fuel's (CRYPTO: TFUEL) price has increased 9.35% over the past 24 hours to $0.32, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 1.0% loss, moving from $0.32 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $0.68.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Theta Fuel over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has increased 19.0% over the past week, while the overall circulating supply of the coin has decreased 0.09%. The current market cap ranking for TFUEL is #69 at 1.68 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Theta Fuel?

According to our data sources, here are few exchanges that currently support TFUEL:

Binance Binance US Coinbase Exchange eToro US eToro Non US Crypto.com Exchange Voyager.com Gemini WeBull RobinHood

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies? Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.
This post contains affiliate links from which Benzinga may earn a commission.

Powered by CoinGecko API

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cryptocurrency Axie Infinity's Price Increased More Than 5% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Axie Infinity's (CRYPTO: AXS) price rose 5.21% to $44.03. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% gain, moving from $40.6 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $52.17. read more

FINXFLO, A Hybrid Liquidity Aggregator Launches, Lists FXF At PancakeSwap And JustSwap

FINXFLO is now live. Users can begin trading BTC, ETH, USDC, and USDT, as per a press release on August 2. read more

Monday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more

Cryptocurrency Litecoin's Price Increased More Than 5% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Litecoin's (CRYPTO: LTC) price has risen 5.82% to $160.74. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% gain, moving from $144.14 to its current price.Over the past 24 hours, Litecoin's (CRYPTO: LTC) price rose 5.82% to $160.74. read more