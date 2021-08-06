SafeMoon Rose 5.99% In 24 hours

SafeMoon's (CRYPTO: SAFEMOON) price has increased 5.99% over the past 24 hours to $0.00000227 which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 4.0% loss, moving from $0.0 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $0.00001375

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for SafeMoon over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has decreased 47.0% over the past week, while the overall circulating supply of the coin has decreased 0.97% to over 579.14 trillion. The current market cap ranking for SAFEMOON is #75 at 1.30 billion.

Where Can You Buy SafeMoon?

According to our data sources, here are few exchanges that currently support SAFEMOON:

Bitforex Decoin KickEX LBank ZBG

