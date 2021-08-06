fbpx

Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin: A Technical Comparison

byMark Putrino
August 6, 2021 4:07 pm
After some painful downtrends, cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) seem to be coming back to life. However, the same can’t be said about Dogecoin (CYRPTO:DOGE).

Bitcoin ran into resistance around the $41,000 level in the middle of June. It couldn’t break through, and a downtrend followed.

But now it has reached this level again, and it appears to be breaking the resistance. This could set the stage for another move higher.

btc_5.png

Ethereum ran into resistance around the $2,875 level in May and early June. This resistance could be breaking as well.

eth_11.png

Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, Dogecoin continues to trade sideways. There was support around the 17 cents level, and there may be again if it trends lower.

doge_4.png

