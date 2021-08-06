Cryptocurrency Ravencoin Rises More Than 20% In 24 hours

Ravencoin's (CRYPTO:RVN) price has increased 20.87% over the past 24 hours to $0.087. Over the past week, RVN experienced an uptick of over 42.0%, moving from $0.06 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $0.29.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Ravencoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has increased 311.0% over the past week while the overall circulating supply of the coin has increased 0.22% to over 9.37 billion. The current market cap ranking for RVN is #95 at 822.35 million.

Where Can You Buy Ravencoin?

According to our data sources, here are few exchanges that currently support RVN:

Bitforex

AscendEX (BitMax)

FinexBox

Graviex

Indodax

NiceHash

Oceanex

Paribu

qTrade

SafeTrade

StakeCube

TradeOgre

Upbit Indonesia

Powered by CoinGecko API