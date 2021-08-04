Meme.com Integrates Polygon To Help Meme-Token Investors Track Their Portfolio Value

As investor interest in memes expanded into the realm of finance and crypto, meme-tokens have now found a legitimate place in the market.

What Happened: In light of this growth in “meme-centric investing”, NFT and token marketplace Meme.com has integrated the Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) network to drive adoption of the meme-based marketplace.

Meme.com describes itself as the product of what it would look like if Wikipedia and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) had a baby.

The platform enables users to build meme token portfolios, sponsor their favorite memes, and earn rewards for supporting the best-performing memes on the market.

Users mint tokens based on the perceived value of the meme they represent, while others can stake the tokens for additional rewards. Some of the most popular memes supported on the platform include Doge, Distracted Boyfriend, and Grumpy Cat.

The integration with Polygon will allow users to track the value of these tokens and facilitate trading.

The partnership also involves a collaboration with Polygon Studios, the gaming and NFT arm of Polygon, which is backed by a $100 million treasury fund.

Since Polygon already works with a number of major Web 3.0 games and NFT projects like Decentraland, Opensea, and Sandbox, Meme.com said they became the obvious choice with whom to partner.

“We want meme aficionados to be able to have fun with their passion, while also being able to monetize it. We believe bringing the worlds of memes, tokens, and NFTs together could unlock a new form of content creation, and curation – that rewards people both creatively and monetarily,” said Johan Unger, co-founder of Meme.com.

Earlier this year, Meme.com raised $6 million from blockchain-focused investors, including Digital Finance Group and Morningstar.

Price Action: At press time, Polygon's native crypto token MATIC was trading at $1.06, down 3.43% over the past 24-hours.