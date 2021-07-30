fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
366.48
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.01
350.81
+ 0%
SPY
-0.06
440.71
-0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.82
+ 0%
GLD
-0.02
171.19
-0.01%

Blockchain API Service The Graph (GRT) Adopts Polygon (MATIC) For Billing

byAdrian Zmudzinski
July 30, 2021 5:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Blockchain API Service The Graph (GRT) Adopts Polygon (MATIC) For Billing

Blockchain data application programming interface (API) service The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT) adopted the Polygon(CRYPTO: MATIC) Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) scalability system for its billing system.

What Happened: According to an announcement shared with Benzinga, The Graph now offers near-instant and low-cost transactions for users and developers thanks to its adoption of Polygon.

The service's users are now able to bridge their Ether and GRT, set up the new billing contract, and instantly see a drastic reduction in transaction fees over the hefty Ethereum operational costs.

The Graph allows developers to create APIs that simplify reading data from numerous blockchains called "Subgraphs."

Those APIs can then be used to develop decentralized applications (DApps), Web 3.0, or blockchain analytics solutions without worrying about setting up dedicated blockchain infrastructure.

Most "old school" blockchain and cryptocurrency proponents would point out that delegating blockchain data queries to third parties should be avoided for mission-critical — or even all — applications since it puts trust into a third party.

What It Means: The introduction of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was meant to enable transactions that are "trustless," transactions that do not require to trust an intermediary such as a bank or payment processor.

Traditionally, blockchain developers ran their own blockchain nodes but — now that the infrastructure is in place — many decide to instead rely on third parties to run nodes and relay the data to them, acting as an intermediary.

Part of the reason is that as the software underlying blockchains became increasingly complex, with the introduction of smart contracts and other innovations, the requirements to run a node increased.

This increased the cost of operating a node and pushed such infrastructure into the hands of a few when it comes to networks such as Ethereum when compared with previous ones such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, the news did not push Polygon's price any higher. The coin's price lost 1.31% of its value over the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $1.00.

The Graph was trading at $0.5619, down 8.98% over the past 24-hours.

Read next: Why is Polygon?

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Global Crypto Users Doubled To Reach 200 Million In Just Four Months: Report

The number of crypto users reached 221 million in June 2021, according to a new research report from Crypto.com. read more

As Dogecoin, Other Meme Coins Struggle To Break Out, Baby Cake Shoots Up 40%

Cryptocurrencies at large are struggling to break out as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bulls and bears battle around the $40,000 mark. read more

Why Is XRP Cryptocurrency Shooting Up Today?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), the token associated with Ripple Inc, traded 7.59% higher at $0.75 over 24 hours at press time on Thursday. read more

Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum Rangebound But These Minor Altcoins Are Skyrocketing

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and major cryptocurrencies remained rangebound as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 1.37% to $1.57 trillion on Thursday night. read more