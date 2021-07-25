fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.25
359.70
+ 1.17%
DIA
+ 2.33
345.93
+ 0.67%
SPY
+ 4.31
431.15
+ 0.99%
TLT
-1.00
150.50
-0.67%
GLD
-0.56
169.65
-0.33%

Fintech Focus For July 26, 2021

byRenato Capelj
July 25, 2021 6:45 pm
Quote To Start The Day: "You can’t depend on your eyes when your imagination is out of focus.”

Source: Mark Twain

One Big Thing In Fintech: Crypto exchange Binance US could go public, Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao has said.

"Our partner in the U.S. is looking at the potential IPO [initial public offering] route," Zhao said on Friday at the "Redefine Tomorrow" event organized by SCB 10X — the venture arm of Thailand's oldest Siam Commercial Bank. The IPO route, however, "is not 100% fixed yet," he said.

Source: Block

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • Plaid taps former bank executives.
  • Credit union regulator eyeing DeFi.
  • Paystone raises $23.8M financing.
  • JPM unlocked retail crypto access.
  • Paystand adds $50M for payments.
  • FIA Tech expands Atlantis platform.
  • State Street is launching AlphaSM.
  • State Farm looks to Invesco fintech.
  • Uniswap restricts access to tokens.
  • Thorchain hit by $8M hacking loss.
  • Amazon hiring crypto product lead.
  • FTX lowers limit on leverage trade.
  • BNPL giant Klarna bought Stocard.

Watch Out For This: China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies will probably intensify and may even lead to an outright ban on holding the tokens, according to Bobby Lee, one of the country’s first Bitcoin moguls.

Source: Bloomberg

Interesting Reads:

  • U.S. in wrong direction with COVID?
  • Evergrande’s failure is stress tested.
  • Clubhouse platform now out of beta.
  • Trading apps make markets a game.

Market Moving Headline: After a short sell-off, volatility ebbs as equity index futures trade higher.

– Unpacking factors lending to the volatility.

– Jitters ahead of Federal Reserve meeting.

– Earnings outlook up. Priced to perfection?

– COVID-19 resurgence to not limit mobility.

– Analyzing tightening and the shift to fiscal.

Big Picture Perspectives: "The impressive growth in value across many asset classes is projected to taper off within the next couple of years as supportive policy is unwound. The 10-year Treasury yield will rise above 2% by 2022 and the fiscal tailwinds will also have faded by then.” – Moody's

For Next Week's Trade: Ahead of the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting, participants will want to temper their expectations on future volatility and focus their attention on where the S&P 500 trades in relation to the $4,384.50 low volume area (LVNode) pivot, a prior all-time high (ATH).

Source: Physik Invest

