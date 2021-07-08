Israel Says Terrorist Organization Hamas Owns At Least $7.7M In Cryptocurrencies, Including Dogecoin

Terrorist organization Hamas owns at least $7.7 million in cryptocurrencies, including meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), according to a seizure order issued by Israel.

What Happened: Israel’s National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing issued the seizure order against 84 cryptoasset addresses believed to be controlled by Hamas, according to Elliptic, a provider of crypto compliance solutions.

Elliptic said in a blog post that it has previously identified many of these addresses as being associated with the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.

The seizure order indicates that Hamas is now using a wide range of cryptocurrencies — including Dogecoin, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Elliptic estimated that the 84 wallets have collectively received over $7.7 million in cryptocurrencies. This includes $4.1 million in Tether, $3.4 million in Bitcoin and more than $40,000 in Dogecoin.

Why It Matters: Citing on-chain data It was reported by CoinDesk in June that Hamas received generous Bitcoin donations and send them through cryptocurrency exchange Binance as violence escalated in Gaza this year.

It was reported in May that Colonial Pipeline Co. paid nearly $5 million in untraceable cryptocurrency to the ransomware who shut down the largest fuel pipeline in the United States.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said in June that cryptocurrency has created opportunities to scam investors, assist criminals, and worsen the climate crisis. In a Senate hearing, she called for lawmakers in the country to take a more direct approach to address the problems posed by cryptocurrencies.

Price Action: Dogecoin is down 9.5% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.2138 at press time.

