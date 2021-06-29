Bitcoin 2021: Institutional Interests, And Where The Law Comes In

Miami is a center of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), TradeStation's James Putra said earlier this month at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in the Magic City.

A paradigm shift is occurring, Drew Hinkes, an author, lawyer and New York University professor, said in a conversation with Putra at the event.

That shift — institutional interest in digital assets — is most visible in Miami, due in part to initiatives put in place by leaders like Mayor Francis X. Suarez, he said.

“The innovation, the influx of talent, the excitement is really unbelievable.”

Innovation: Putra went on to ask Hinkes about his part in the space.

“There’s been a dramatic shift in the way governments and law enforcement look at these assets,” Hinkes responded.

“As a lawyer, I help innovators and businesses try to understand what they can and can’t do, and what they need to do to stay right with the law, in order to innovate and keep bringing products to market.”

Hinkes said he's part of an institution that is looking to equip younger generations with the skills and open-mindedness to take advantage of emerging opportunities in digital assets, he said.

“What is really heartening for me is seeing a lot of my students wind up in the industry,” Hinkes added. “It’s really exciting.”

Looking Forward: In a conversation about what needs to happen for the space to grow, Hinkes suggested an evolution in regulatory frameworks.

“We want them to understand why the technology is meaningful [and] why it might change the world,” he said. “It is about starting to think about what the laws should be.”

