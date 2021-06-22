On-Ramp Provider Partners With DeFi Platform To Enable Debit And Credit Cards Usage

Cryptocurrency on-ramp service provider Simplex will allow users of decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Kava (CRYPTO: KAVA) to access its ecosystem with credit card payments.

What Happened: According to an announcement shared with Benzinga on Tuesday, Simplex will allow purchases of Kava's token through debit and credit cards.

The platform is purportedly the largest provider of this kind of service and is already a partner to leading cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Huobi, and BitPay.

“Our partnership with Simplex provides for a simple and streamlined way to use credit or debit cards to buy KAVA and gain access to all of the assets on the Kava chain,” Kava Vice President of Global Business Development Aaron Choi said.

Kava, on the other hand, is allegedly among the fastest-growing DeFi platforms and already counts over 250,000 users.

It is based on the Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) technology and specializes in providing a curated DeFi platform that allows earning interest on, trade and lend assets such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), Binance Coin(CRYPTO: BNB) and Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT).