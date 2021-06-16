fbpx
QQQ
-1.25
343.51
-0.37%
DIA
-2.67
346.08
-0.78%
SPY
-2.22
426.70
-0.52%
TLT
-0.12
141.17
-0.09%
GLD
-2.96
177.01
-1.7%

Here's Why Ethereum Classic Could Make A Large Move In Either Direction

byTyler Bundy
June 16, 2021 4:33 pm
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: $ETC) is the old version of Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) before the company switched to the proof of stake platform.

With the recent dip in the entirety of the crypto market, Ethereum Classic lost some gains, but has since made some of it back. Now, Ethereum Classic could find support near a previous resistance level and possibly start moving higher.

Ethereum Classic was down 3.33% at $56.25 at last check Wednesday afternoon at publication.

etcdaily6-16-21.png

Ethereum Classic Daily Chart Analysis:

  • Ethereum Classic was trading within a pennant pattern and has not seen a large move yet. If the volume and large move don’t come, the crypto may fall to an old resistance level.

  • The crypto is trading below the 50-day moving average (green), but above the 200-day moving average (blue). This indicates the crypto is likely in a period of consolidation.
  • The 50-day moving average may hold as an area of resistance, while support may be found near the 200-day moving average.

Key Levels To Watch:

The pennant pattern that formed has not seen a large move in either direction as of yet.

  • If the volume does not come into Ethereum Classic, then the crypto may fade until it reaches an old resistance.
  • Following the breakout, the $40 level previously held as resistance. Later, the crypto found support near this level multiple times and may again in the future.

What’s Next?

Bullish technical traders would like to see Ethereum Classic get some volume and see a push higher. The breakout of the pennant pattern could still happen although the stock is not trading within the pennant pattern.

Bearish technical traders would like to see Ethereum Classic see a strong push down. It could also see a break of the pennant pattern to the downside. If Ethereum Classic falls more, bears would like to see it break below the $40 level and then hold it as resistance once again for further downward moves.

(Photo: Ethereum Classic)

 

 

