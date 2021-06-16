NFT Marvel Marketplace Launches On Binance

A blockchain developed by the world's top crypto exchange Binance will host the non-fungible marketplace dedicated to the Marvel superhero universe owned by Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

What Happened: According to a Tuesday announcement, the NFT Marvel Marketplace will offer traders, collectors, and fans of the Marvel universe a way to own a piece of it through tokenized artwork.

The marketplace will be built on the Binance smart chain and — consequently — powered by the Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB).

Why It Matters: The NFT Marvel Marketplace will also feature the Marvel Fan Token (CRYPTO: MV), which will be earned on each interaction with the ecosytem and holding, which will allow the holder to periodically receive free NFTs.

The platform's users can upload artwork themselves and will be assisted by artificial intelligence in creating and selling it. Users will also be able to send their NFTs as gifts.

Read also: What are NFTs?

Each trade on the NFT Marvel Marketplace has to sustain a 6% fee, and 2% goes to all MV holders as MV; 2% foes to the liquidity pool on the Pancake Swap decentralized exchange, while 2% will be burned.