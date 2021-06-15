Urban Tea Undergoes Corporate Rebranding, Changes Name To Bit Brother Limited
- Urban Tea Inc (NASDAQ:MYT) said it would change its name to Bit Brother Limited, effective June 16, 2021.
- The company will trade under the ticker symbol ‘BTB’ along with the name change.
- “We plan to seize this opportunity and move forward as planned, contributing human resources, material resources, and capital to develop blockchain-based software, applications, and service systems,” said Xianlong (Jack) W, Chief Executive Officer.
- Urban Tea’s business consists of the distribution and retail of specialty tea products, and it has decided recently to start operations in blockchain technology and cryptocurrency mining.
- Price action: MYT shares are trading lower by 5.65% at $2.17 on the last check Tuesday.
