Urban Tea Undergoes Corporate Rebranding, Changes Name To Bit Brother Limited

byShivani Kumaresan
June 15, 2021 12:42 pm
  • Urban Tea Inc (NASDAQ:MYTsaid it would change its name to Bit Brother Limited, effective June 16, 2021.
  • The company will trade under the ticker symbol ‘BTB’ along with the name change.
  • “We plan to seize this opportunity and move forward as planned, contributing human resources, material resources, and capital to develop blockchain-based software, applications, and service systems,” said Xianlong (Jack) W, Chief Executive Officer.
  • Urban Tea’s business consists of the distribution and retail of specialty tea products, and it has decided recently to start operations in blockchain technology and cryptocurrency mining.
  • Price action: MYT shares are trading lower by 5.65% at $2.17 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Penny Stocks Markets

