Fintech Focus For June 15, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: “There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure.”
Source: Colin Powell
One Big Thing In Fintech: Billionaire investor Mark Cuban is very bullish on the future of DeFi, or decentralized finance, and DAOs, or decentralized autonomous organizations.
“There are a lot of financial institutions that should be concerned,” Cuban wrote in a blog post on Sunday. For one, “banks should be scared,” he wrote.
Source: CNBC
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- National banks are leading digital.
- PNC closes the BBVA acquisition.
- GS planning to offer ether futures.
- Ledger Live integrates ParaSwap.
- Gedik expanding algo partnership.
- ISDA intros digital document tech.
- ABN Amro building payments tech.
- Mourning deaths of trading floors.
- MicroStrategy to sell $1B for BTC.
- Finley raises for its fintech platform.
- Kikitrade wins added $12M round.
- Nubank’s $30B fintech origin story.
- BMO taps AWS over banking tech.
- Galaxy Digital, NfX funding Ramp.
- Marlin & Associates was acquired.
- GIC invested $70M into BC Group.
- Broadridge to execute repo trades.
- Stripe has launched Stripe Identity.
- AmEx hones in on small business.
Watch Out For This: The Supreme Court has given LinkedIn another chance to stop a rival company from scraping personal information from users’ public profiles, a practice LinkedIn says should be illegal but one that could have broad ramifications for internet researchers and archivists.
Source: TechCrunch
Interesting Reads:
- United restarts pilot hiring process.
- Real estate is not in a new bubble.
- Wall Street pours millions into NYC.
- Bitcoin is an accounting nightmare.
- JPM is hoarding cash over inflation.
Market Moving Headline: Paul Tudor Jones said he would “go all in on the inflation trades” if the Federal Reserve is nonchalant this week regarding rising consumer prices.
Source: CNBC
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.