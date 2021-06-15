fbpx
Fintech Focus For June 15, 2021

byRenato Capelj
June 14, 2021 8:38 pm
Quote To Start The Day: “There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure.”

Source: Colin Powell

One Big Thing In Fintech: Billionaire investor Mark Cuban is very bullish on the future of DeFi, or decentralized finance, and DAOs, or decentralized autonomous organizations.

“There are a lot of financial institutions that should be concerned,” Cuban wrote in a blog post on Sunday. For one, “banks should be scared,” he wrote.

Source: CNBC

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • National banks are leading digital.
  • PNC closes the BBVA acquisition.
  • GS planning to offer ether futures.
  • Ledger Live integrates ParaSwap.
  • Gedik expanding algo partnership.
  • ISDA intros digital document tech.
  • ABN Amro building payments tech.
  • Mourning deaths of trading floors.
  • MicroStrategy to sell $1B for BTC.
  • Finley raises for its fintech platform.
  • Kikitrade wins added $12M round.
  • Nubank’s $30B fintech origin story.
  • BMO taps AWS over banking tech.
  • Galaxy Digital, NfX funding Ramp.
  • Marlin & Associates was acquired.
  • GIC invested $70M into BC Group.
  • Broadridge to execute repo trades.
  • Stripe has launched Stripe Identity.
  • AmEx hones in on small business.

Watch Out For This: The Supreme Court has given LinkedIn another chance to stop a rival company from scraping personal information from users’ public profiles, a practice LinkedIn says should be illegal but one that could have broad ramifications for internet researchers and archivists.

Source: TechCrunch

Interesting Reads:

  • United restarts pilot hiring process.
  • Real estate is not in a new bubble.
  • Wall Street pours millions into NYC.
  • Bitcoin is an accounting nightmare.
  • JPM is hoarding cash over inflation.

Market Moving Headline: Paul Tudor Jones said he would “go all in on the inflation trades” if the Federal Reserve is nonchalant this week regarding rising consumer prices.

Source: CNBC

