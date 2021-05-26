fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.16
331.81
+ 0.35%
DIA
+ 0.07
343.11
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ 0.80
417.44
+ 0.19%
TLT
-0.24
139.70
-0.17%
GLD
-0.34
178.29
-0.19%

Why Chainlink Looks To Have Found Support, Could Head Higher

byTyler Bundy
May 26, 2021 4:44 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Chainlink Looks To Have Found Support, Could Head Higher

Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) is a crypto that considers itself as the industry standard oracle network, and the company is trying to expand the capabilities of smart contracts.

“Chainlink's decentralized oracle network provides reliable, tamper-proof inputs and outputs for complex smart contracts on any blockchain,” according to the crypto's website.

Chainlink recently saw a fall in price along with the rest of the crypto market and is looking to bounce back.

Below is a technical analysis of Chainlink’s chart.

linkdaily5-26-21.png

  • Chainlink took a deep dive along with the rest of the crypto market last week and lost much of the gains it acquired throughout the past year.
  • The crypto is trading below the 50-day moving average (green), but above the 200-day moving average (blue). This indicates the crypto is likely facing a period of consolidation.
  • The 50-day moving average is somewhere the crypto may find resistance, while the 200-day moving average is somewhere Chainlink may find support.
  • Chainlink previously saw resistance near the $35 level, as this was where sellers have been able to push the price back lower.
  • As the price has falen back below the $35 level, it may now hold as a resistance level again if the price is able to reach the level.
  • Even after the large dropoff, Chainlink is still building higher lows. It may now see a slower climb higher along the shallow sloped trendline.

What’s Next For Chainlink?

Bullish technical traders would like to see the crypto form higher lows along the trendline and continue to stay above the trendline. Bulls should hold control as long as the price is able to stay above the trendline.

Bearish technical traders would like to see the crypto fall further and break below the trendline. A break below the trendline could cause the stock to see a further dropoff.

Watch "Moon or Bust" and "Benzinga Crypto"



DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin Mining Caused Deaths In Chinese Coal Mines, Report Shows

Last week, Chinese regulators decided to crack down on the mining of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies partly due to environmental concerns and a surge in the illegal coal extraction. read more

It's Time To Size Down On Grayscale, Especially Its Ethereum Trust

This article has been corrected to reflect that the Grayscale Ethereum Trust is not actively managed.  read more

EXCLUSIVE: Voyager Digital CEO Talks Earnings, Crypto Volatility, Products On 'Power Hour'

Steve Ehrlich, CEO of Voyager Digital Ltd (OTCQB: VYGVF), appeared on Benzinga's YouTube show "Power Hour" for an exclusive interview Wednesday. read more

Will Ethereum Recover Stronger Than Bitcoin? Goldman Sachs Thinks So

What Happened: Ethereum’s daily trading volumes nearly doubled Bitcoin’s on Tuesday, leading market participants to wonder if new money favored the second largest crypto asset over the first. read more