Bitcoin Vs. Ethereum: A Technical Performance Comparison

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) are the top two cryptocurrencies around right now, as they have the two highest market caps out of all cryptocurrencies.

The entire crypto market saw a crash last week and both of these cryptocurrencies took a hit. Below is a comparison of the charts over the past month.

Bitcoin Daily Chart Analysis:

Bitcoin was unable to break out of the ascending triangle pattern. It saw a large dump after it was unable to cross above the $60,000 level.

Bitcoin is trading below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the sentiment has been bearish.

Each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance on the chart.

Key Levels To Watch:

The ascending triangle was unable to break out when Bitcoin saw above $60,000 but was unable to hold its gains.

The crypto is showing a resistance level near the $60,000 mark as this has been an area the price struggles to cross above.

Bitcoin may now find support near a previous level of support that held at $30,000 in the past.

Ethereum Daily Chart Analysis:

Ethereum recently broke out of an ascending triangle pattern, tested old resistance as support, rallied, and has fallen again since.

Ethereum is trading below the 50-day moving average (green), but above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating there is likely a period of consolidation happening.

The 50-day moving average may hold as an area of resistance, while Ethereum may find support near the 200-day moving average.

Key Levels To Watch:

The ascending triangle broke out when Ethereum crossed the $2,000 mark. This level retested at support and then was able to further rally.

The crypto then moved up to the $4000 level before it found more resistance.

Ethereum fell hard with the rest of the crypto market last week, but was able to find support near the $2,000 level where the resistance in the ascending triangle once was.

30-Day Comparison

Ethereum saw a high of $2355.55 one month ago on April 25. Today, Ethereum saw a high of $2,755.29.

Bitcoin saw a high of $51,181.56 one month ago on April 25. Today, Bitcoin saw a high of $40,997.45

The 30-day performance for Ethereum saw a rise of 16.97%, while Bitcoin saw a 19.90% fall.