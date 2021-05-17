Fintech Focus For May 17, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Spring is the time of plans and projects.”

Source: Leo Tolstoy

One Big Thing In Fintech: Crypto is here to stay — this point is no longer up for debate. It is creating real-world benefits for businesses and consumers alike — benefits like faster, more reliable and cheaper transactions with greater transparency than ever before.

But as the industry matures, sustainability must be at the center. It’s easier to build a more sustainable ecosystem now than to “reverse engineer” it at a later growth stage. Those in the cryptocurrency markets should consider the auto industry a canary: Carmakers are now retrofitting lower-carbon and carbon-neutral solutions at great cost and inconvenience.

Source: TechCrunch

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: The highest-earning podcast in the US and the world is The Joe Rogan Experience, with $72.3m in potential earnings.

Source: TOPDollar

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: Index futures are back in balance.

Other key takeaways include:

– Economic data failing to surprise.

– JPM: “Market is a little oversold.”

– Indices reject lower prices, rotate.

Technically speaking, after testing into a composite low volume area (LVNode), the S&P 500 rejected lower prices and quickly traded back to the valuable $4,177.25 high volume area (HVNode).

This volatility was expected; coming into the May 13 reversal, stock indexes were positioning for a vicious rebound as near-term downside discovery reached a potential limit, based on market liquidity metrics and the inventory positioning of participants. According to SqueezeMetrics, the steepness of the GammaVol (GXV) curve suggested there was more risk to the upside than the downside.

Further, in the coming sessions, participants will want to focus their attention on where the S&P 500 trades in relation to the $4,177.25 HVNode pivot.

Source: Physik Invest