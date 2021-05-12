Ethereum Vs. Ethereum Classic: A Technical Comparison

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) and Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) are two cryptocurrencies running on the Ethereum blockchain.

Ethereum Classic is the old version of Ethereum that executed smart contracts with a Proof-Of-Work platform. Following a hack on the platform, Ethereum worked on the code to switch the execution of smart contracts from Proof-Of-Work to Proof-Of-Stake to avoid another hack in the future.

Below is a technical look at the charts.

Ethereum Daily Chart Analysis

Ethereum recently broke out of an ascending triangle pattern, tested old resistance as support, and has since been rallying.

Ethereum is trading above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the sentiment has been bullish.

Both of these moving averages may hold as a potential area of support.

Key Levels To Watch

The ascending triangle broke out when Ethereum crossed the $2,000 mark. This level retested at support and then was able to further rally.

The crypto showed some resistance near the $3500 level before it crossed above and moved over $4,000.

When Ethereum cools off it may find support near the $3,600 level again.

Ethereum Classic Daily Chart Analysis

Ethereum Classic broke out of an old resistance level and saw a large jump into the months of April and May.

Ethereum Classic is trading above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the sentiment has been bullish.

Both of these moving averages may hold as a potential area of support.

Key Levels To Watch