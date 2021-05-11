fbpx
QQQ
-0.99
326.75
-0.3%
DIA
-5.61
353.43
-1.61%
SPY
-4.63
422.73
-1.11%
TLT
-0.65
138.47
-0.47%
GLD
-0.25
172.39
-0.15%

Cardano (ADA) Looks To Have Broken Out Of A Pattern: Now What?

byTyler Bundy
May 11, 2021 2:20 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cardano (ADA) Looks To Have Broken Out Of A Pattern: Now What?

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake blockchain platform. It's the first to be founded on peer-reviewed research and developed through evidence-based methods.

Cardano was down 5.9% at $1.66 Monday at last check. Below is a technical analysis of the chart.

adadaily5-10-21.png

Cardano Daily Chart Analysis

  • Cardano looks to have broken out of what technical traders may call an ascending triangle pattern.
  • The crypto is trading above both the 50-day moving average (green), and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment is most likely bullish.
  • Both of these moving averages may hold as an area of support.

Key Levels To Watch

  • The ascending triangle pattern is a bullish continuation pattern that happens when higher lows are squeezed between a flat top resistance. Cardano looks like it broke out of the pattern and could be heading higher.
  • Previously, the $1.50 level held as resistance before the cryptocurrency was able to break above the level.
  • Now the $1.50 level may hold as an area of support. Another area the crypto may find support is along the trendline that's formed by the higher lows. To best visualize the trendline, drawing a line on the chart that connects the lows together will show the potential area of support.

What’s Next For Cardano?

Bullish technical traders would like to see Cardano continue its run upwards. As long as higher lows are able to be formed, bulls should stay in control.

Bearish technical traders would like to see Cardano fall back below the $1.50 level. A push below the lower high trendline could indicate the trend is changing to bearish.

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

WISeKey Shares Spike Higher; Co Announces Launch Of TrustECoin Token To 'drive secure trade of luxury collectibles and artwork on WISe.ART marketplace in cooperation with CasperLabs and Ocean Protocol'

WISeKey SA announces the launch of TrustECoin token to drive secure trade of luxury collectibles and artwork on WISe.ART marketplace in cooperation with CasperLabs and Ocean Protocol WISeKey SA announces the launch read more

Ripple (XRP) Falls To Support: Is A Big Move Coming?

Ripple (CRYPTO:XRP) found support once again at the $1.39 level. This level was also support on May 4 and 5. Sometimes markets have memories and that’s what happened here. read more

Exclusive: CompoSecure CEO Talks Metal Payment Cards, Cryptocurrency Storage With Benzinga

CompoSecure is set to go public with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.2 billion via the special purpose acquisition company, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DBDR). read more

After Head Fake, Stellar Lumens (XLM) Moves Back Above Resistance

Stellar Lumens (CRYPTO:XLM) staged a serious head fake Monday. It looked like a false breakout, but it's moving higher. On Monday morning, XLM smashed through the resistance at 66 cents. This level had been resistance for the previous week. It was also resistance back on April 14 and 15. read more